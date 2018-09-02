Follow Us:
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Owner left red faced as ‘vegetarian’ Husky picks meat over vegetables

Many viewers of the show criticised Carrington and called her cruel for not giving the dog a proper diet. However, many were also amused by the dog's behaviours, who clearly had embarrassed her owner on television.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 3:28:15 pm
A woman, who had put her dog on a vegetarian diet, was left in an embarrassing situation when her pet decided to feast on a bowl of meat on the British show, This Morning. Lucy Carrington, who is neither a vegetarian nor a vegan, decided to put her Siberian husky Storm on a vegetarian diet when her dog was not eating the same amount of meat she used to during the summer heatwave.

Carrington, a mum of three, turned her dog vegetarian and allowed her to eat the family’s vegetarian leftovers, claiming that it helped the dog perk up. However, when the husky was put to test, she decided to pick meat over vegetables. Leaving Carrington almost swearing on the show.

Watch the video here:

Veterinarian Scott Miller, who was also present at the show, stated that it isn’t correct for pet owners to make the choice for the animal. Moreover, since dogs are omnivore creatures, they should be given both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food.

Many viewers of the show criticised Carrington and called her cruel for not giving the dog a proper diet. However, many were also amused by the dog’s behaviours, who clearly had embarrassed her owner on Live television.

Do you think Carrington is being cruel by giving her dog a vegetarian diet? Tell us in the comments section below.

