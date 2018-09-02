Owner left red faced as ‘vegetarian’ Husky picks meat over vegetables

Many viewers of the show criticised Carrington and called her cruel for not giving the dog a proper diet. (Source: This Morning/YouTube) Many viewers of the show criticised Carrington and called her cruel for not giving the dog a proper diet. (Source: This Morning/YouTube)

A woman, who had put her dog on a vegetarian diet, was left in an embarrassing situation when her pet decided to feast on a bowl of meat on the British show, This Morning. Lucy Carrington, who is neither a vegetarian nor a vegan, decided to put her Siberian husky Storm on a vegetarian diet when her dog was not eating the same amount of meat she used to during the summer heatwave.

Carrington, a mum of three, turned her dog vegetarian and allowed her to eat the family’s vegetarian leftovers, claiming that it helped the dog perk up. However, when the husky was put to test, she decided to pick meat over vegetables. Leaving Carrington almost swearing on the show.

Watch the video here:

Veterinarian Scott Miller, who was also present at the show, stated that it isn’t correct for pet owners to make the choice for the animal. Moreover, since dogs are omnivore creatures, they should be given both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food.

Many viewers of the show criticised Carrington and called her cruel for not giving the dog a proper diet. However, many were also amused by the dog’s behaviours, who clearly had embarrassed her owner on Live television.

Meat Vs Veg 🥩 🍅 What will a Vegetarian Dog choose I wonder?? 🤨 Great bit of Live TV!! #ThisMorning #VegetarianDog 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X5Sq3eIK6Q — Abbi 🐝 (@abbi_victoria) August 30, 2018

Dead 💀 listening into #thismorning; woman claims her dog (!) is a vegetarian through choice. Queue 2 bowls being set down infront of her (1 meat, 1 veg).. dog gorbs down the meat bowl! It’s so awkward 😂 I need to turn it off. — Lisa Browne (@LeeBee_13) August 30, 2018

someone put their dog on a vegetarian diet on this morning, but on live tv they put down a bowl of veg and a bowl of meat and the dog went straight for the meat 😂 DOGS ARE NATURAL OMNIVORES stop taking away their nutrition unless for medical reasons (so talk to ur vet) — Charley Gale (@charleygale21) August 30, 2018

@thismorning Dogs need a meat based diet, they do require some fruit & veg in their diet but still need to have at least 80% meat. Anyone who feeds their dogs a vegetarian or vegan diet are abusing their dogs and should have them removed from their “care”. #ThisMorning — Joanne Holmes (@MoJo_uk) August 30, 2018

Do you think Carrington is being cruel by giving her dog a vegetarian diet? Tell us in the comments section below.

