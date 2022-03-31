Curious owl inspects weather monitoring camera in US. Watch video

Surveillance cameras always keep an eye on activities in a particular area. An owl in Montana, US was curious to know what the object is and the clip capturing the curious bird watching it closely has surfaced online.

The clip starts with the elevated view of a lit-up area at night. Interestingly, the bird’s head is seen popping up from the bottom. Then, it rises a little bit and looks into the camera but wiggles. The inquisitive owl persistently tries to look inside the camera lens.

Watch the video here:

Owl inspects weather monitoring camera pic.twitter.com/kKHGlhlaof — The Independent (@Independent) March 31, 2022

The 27-second clip left netizens amazed. “Wildlife always brighten up the rest of your day,” commented a user.

As per Sky News report, the camera is positioned on a bank in Great Falls. It is used to observe weather conditions in the area.

The shenanigans of birds and animals with the camera often grabs attention online. In February this year, a parrot stole a New Zealand family’s GoPro and captured an amazing “bird’s eye view” of the Fiordland National Park. The “kleptomaniac” parrot managed to record amazing visuals and landed on a balcony.

Before that, a US man was left astonished as he watched the visuals of a bear recording itself playing with a lost GoPro. In the video which had gone viral, the animal was seen holding the camera and bringing it close to its face and mouth before putting it back in the snow.