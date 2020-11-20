‘Holiday Hoot!’: How an owl found on Rockefeller Center tree became an internet sensation

Rockefeller, a northern saw-whet owl, is pictured after being found and rescued in a Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center, in New York. (Source: Reuters)

It wasn’t quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls. It was taken to a veterinarian on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

“He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go,” she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back to the wild this weekend.

The photos of the owl quickly went viral, with many calling it a Christmas miracle. As popularity grew, it also got it’s own Twitter handle.

Merry Xmas to owl, and to owl a good night…#SoonToBeAnAnimatedXmasSpecial 🦉 🎄🎅😴 https://t.co/h16PkAQqw8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 19, 2020

Rockefeller, you are a good sign ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FkfScwRSe1 — Patricia Torres Ray (@TorresRayMN) November 19, 2020

Look what was found inside the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from Oneonta! 👀🦉🎄😮 This TINY owl is actually an adult male Saw-whet, the smallest variety of owl in the Northeast He hadn’t eaten or drunk in days, but began to recover after getting fluids and food. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhaRPbblpt — Peter Hall (@PeteWeatherBeat) November 19, 2020

I love this busted tree and its little owl friend. It’s like a Pixar movie. https://t.co/BnbqgUOYP0 — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) November 18, 2020

The owl needs to be a Rockefeller Center holiday mascot — Charity 🇵🇷 Afrorican (@Kareva15) November 20, 2020

The Rockefeller Christmas tree owl is so freaking adorable!! pic.twitter.com/ESWSDMmctl — G. E. Gallas (@gegallas) November 19, 2020

I would die for small owl found in this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree, and i aint kidding. https://t.co/9ochTWXtSf — Andrew🦉 (@Andrew_Cardno_) November 19, 2020

A tiny owl was saved after getting stuck in the Rockefeller Center tree ‘It’s the Christmas miracle of 2020’ pic.twitter.com/l9oBfDyacL — Earl Orr (@DEWANE1969) November 20, 2020

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state. The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd