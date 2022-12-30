scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Over 200 cars pile up on a China bridge amid heavy fog. Watch video

One person was killed, several people were trapped in vehicles and traffic congestion was reported across three to four kilometers at Zhengzhou in Central China's Henan Province.

car pile up, massive pile up of cars on china bridge, china bridge, heavy fog, car pile up in china, indian expressVideos surfaced on social media showing cars and trucks crumpled and piled on top of one another.
In a massive pile-up of more than 200 vehicles amid heavy fog on Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge at Zhengzhou in Central China’s Henan Province on Wednesday, one person was killed and traffic congestion was reported across three or four kilometres, as per The Global Times. Videos surfaced on social media showing cars and trucks crumpled and piled on top of one another. One of the cars was seen in the middle of several other vehicles.

“This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person was quoted as saying by Reuters in the clip. Several people were trapped in the vehicles and about 11 fire trucks and 66 fire rescue personnel were rushed to the spot.

Citing Zhengzhou traffic police, The Global Times report said, “One person was killed in an accident that involved more than 200 vehicles Wednesday morning on Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou, Central China’s Henan Province, due to heavy fog; the rescue work is under way and the bridge has resumed normal operation so far.”

Visibility in many areas was less than 500 metres in the morning and down to 200 metres at times, the meteorological service was quoted as saying by Channel News Asia. “It was foggy this morning, there was water on the bridge and it was slippery, and now the vehicles were coming out one after another,” Zhang, a person who was spotted at the scene, was quoted as saying by The Global Times citing Xiaoxiang Morning Herald.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:26 IST
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:26 IST
