‘She’s a shepherdess now’: Over 100 sheep follow runner, amazed hiker captures video

From walking through lush green trees to coming across wild animals, hikers can boast of a range of experiences during their walks. A hiker near Puy de Dôme in the Chaîne des Puys region of Central France was amazed by a large flock of sheep following a runner.

The hiker managed to capture a video of the sheep following the runner and netizens have gone wow over it. The clip shared by Eleanor Scholz, whose bio says she is an artist, adventurer, and dog walker, shows the woman being followed by more than 100 sheep. The woman runner pauses for a while and the sheep follow suit. As she resumes, the sheep are seen running behind her.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleanor Scholz (@elea_gram)

“Can’t stop thinking about this bewildered trail I encountered while hiking alone in France,” read the text insert in the video. The text insert also says the runner told her the flock of sheep got lost and followed her for the entire run.

“When she started running again they all ran after here she’s a shepherdess now,” added the text insert.

In another Instagram post, Scholz said the runner was leading the flock back to their pasture. While the distance the sheep followed her was not known, Scholz said the pasture to which the animals belonged could be found easily as farmer mark their sheep.

“Probably a confusing day for the farmer to discover that his flock had gone missing, but this isn’t an entirely unusual sheep behavior and I’m guessing they were reunited by the end of the day,” Scholz wrote.

“It’s been pretty strange to share an experience that I had by myself with millions of people! It was such a surreal thing to see, I’m glad I’ve been able to share it and bring joy to so many of you,” she added.

Advertisement

According to Sheep101, sheep are best known for their strong flocking behaviour. They try to escape from terrifying things or animals and unite together in large groups for protection. It becomes really hard for a predator to pick a sheep from a group.