Space station shares photos of full moon from outer space, netizens say ‘mesmerising’

The full moon is the lunar phase in which the moon appears completed illuminated when viewed from the Earth.

The official International Space Station shared a couple of pictures of the full moon as viewed from outer space Sunday and the photos are now being widely shared on the internet.

“The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth”, the orbiting laboratory wrote in its post.

Take a look here:

The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth.

Since being shared, the post has received over 4 lakh likes and more than 60,000 retweets.

It’s like it’s floating in space. — Corky Gleason (@TerisPlug) December 6, 2020

Wow these are amazing photos — Linda (@cleaner52) December 5, 2020

Looks like you could reach out and grab it… 👌🤯❤️ — Cedric De Belder (@BelderCedric) December 6, 2020

That’s you in the way of the view of the moon! pic.twitter.com/RFw2Kt3YiL — Kidderowski (@kidderowski) December 6, 2020

So beautiful ！🌕 — 夜来香 (@yaraikou8897) December 5, 2020

Spectacular view — Chetana P (@chetana_patra) December 6, 2020

Pretty awesome — Stephen Gilbreath™ (@preacherman_116) December 6, 2020

An incredible view point 👌🏼 — Susan (@susher99) December 6, 2020

And once in a blue moon it’s a twice a month event, and I am sure still awesome and spectacular from up there ❤️😍😍 — Jasmine.at.ysg (@JasmineAtYSG) December 6, 2020

Certainly closer than I can get with my mid range tele lens from earth… Beautiful shots! What a nice view. — JackTheRebel86 (@JackTheRebel86) December 5, 2020

That’s awesome!! — Michele Helmink (@MicheleHelmink) December 6, 2020

The first shot is the money shot. Shivers down my spine. — dawn redwood (@redwoodatdawn) December 6, 2020

In this day and age, this is the posts we need. — Thomas (@Thomas02858545) December 5, 2020

If you look really closely you can see @FlatEarthOrg crying. — 🔰 Brian 🇮🇪 (@Reddevil4GUD) December 5, 2020

