Monday, December 07, 2020
Space station shares photos of full moon from outer space, netizens say ‘mesmerising’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 7, 2020 11:52:14 am
NASA, Full moon, International Space Station, Outer space full moon, Full moon view from international space station, ISS full moon view, Lunar phase, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe full moon is the lunar phase in which the moon appears completed illuminated when viewed from the Earth.

The official International Space Station shared a couple of pictures of the full moon as viewed from outer space Sunday and the photos are now being widely shared on the internet.

“The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth”, the orbiting laboratory wrote in its post.

Since being shared, the post has received over 4 lakh likes and more than 60,000 retweets.

The full moon is the lunar phase in which the moon appears completed illuminated when viewed from the Earth. The phenomenon occurs roughly once every month when Earth is located between the Sun and the Moon.

