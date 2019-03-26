Out, or not out? ICC turns third umpire for a game of gully cricket

While it is fun to play Gully cricket, the game tends to turn intense especially when there is no umpire to resolve disputes. However, a group of players found a way to solve their squabble after they were unsure about some of the game rules. On Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) received a picture from a fan requesting the cricket’s governing body to clarify whether the batsman was out or not.

In the picture, the middle-stump had fallen over, but the bails had stayed put, creating the confusion for the players. However, ICC did not disappoint the fan as it turned to its 8.61 million followers for advice.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with reactions, with many cricket fans expressing claiming that the batsman was, in fact, not out. Some even joked that the final call depended on the person who owned the cricket bat.

Soon, in another tweet, ICC revealed the answer. According to 29.1.1, the ICC said, the wicket is put down if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground.

Find out why ➡️ https://t.co/JSz4Nxj4Ts Tough luck to the batter (if you can say that having your middle peg knocked out!) 😅 pic.twitter.com/gjUyVHG2TO — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2019

Though the bails remained undisturbed, the batsman is out since one the stumps was uprooted.