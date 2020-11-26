‘Our walls are built of booze’: US couple finds 66 bottles of whiskey hidden in their 100-year-old home

Once shared online, the video was soon flooded with netizens reacting to the couple's find.

A New York couple was in for a surprise when they discovered whiskey bottles hidden within the walls of their 100-year-old home while it was being renovated.

When Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker moved into their home in Ames, New York, in 2019 and were told that it was built by a notorious bootlegger, they passed it off as another legend. In an Instagram post, Drummond shared a picture and wrote, “We were repairing trim and a freaking package just fell out of the wall!?”

He then shared a video that showed the couple removing the exterior skirting of the house only to find 66 bottles of whiskey from the Prohibition-era hidden within the walls and floorboards of their home, which was built in 1915.

‘OUR WALLS ARE BUILT OF BOOZE! I can’t believe the rumours are true! He was actually a bootlegger! I mean I thought it was a cute story, but the builder of our house was ACTUALLY a bootlegger!” read Drummond’s post.

Watch the video here:

Later, Drummond wrote a detailed post about the bottles he found. “We’ve begun cataloguing the booze! Out of the initial 66 bottles found, about 13 bottles are full. But 4 of those have tops in roughish condition, so I’d say probably 9 ‘good’ bottles. There are also a few half-full bottles. The rest have mostly evaporated,” he said.

Once shared online, the video was soon flooded with netizens reacting to the couple’s find. While many wondered if the couple had given the alcohol a try, others said they were surely going to make a fortune out of it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd