Ottawa nurse wins praise for singing to patients in the ICU, video goes viral

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 30,000 thousand likes.

A nurse from a hospital in Ottawa is winning praise online after she was caught on camera, singing for patients recovering in the intensive care unit in an attempt to lift their spirits.

Taking to Twitter, The Ottawa Hospital in Canada shared a video of nurse Amy-Lynn Howson standing outside a patients’ room in the ICU and singing “You Are Not Alone”.

The viral video shows Amy-Lynn in scrubs and a facemask strumming a guitar and singing for her patients.

“This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU. Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients… “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn!” the hospital wrote as it shared the video.

Take a look here:

This is Amy-Lynn. An endoscopy nurse at The Ottawa Hospital, who has recently been redeployed to the ICU.

Here she is with a beautiful song for our patients… “You are not alone”. Thank you for lifting our spirits, Amy-Lynn! 💙#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/Xn11mNr44D — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) April 24, 2021

The video moved many on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

So so beautiful. ❤️ — Wynne Tiernan (@Loozinmyrelijun) April 25, 2021

I can’t imagine all the pain and suffering you see everyday. God bless you for showing your patients so much love and compassion during these horrible times! ❤️❤️ — Linda Mittelhammer (@LAMittelhammer) April 26, 2021

So thankful for our amazing Ottawa Health Care workers. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Just Nic (@justnic92) April 24, 2021

This is beyond beautiful; I literally have tears in my eyes. Thank you Amy-Lynn and all front line workers. ❤️❤️❤️ — KT (@KATIrish1) April 24, 2021

This is beautiful — Ishat Reza ⚖️ (@IshatReza) April 24, 2021

True humanity. So beautiful! Thank you. — K Hung (@karenehung) April 24, 2021

beautiful👏👏👏G❤D bless you Amy-Lynn for cheering up your patients in this difficult times. G❤D bless all the frontliners🙏🙏🙏 — inday-bisaya (@BisayaInday) April 24, 2021

Bless her ❤️🤗 — Brad mclean (@mclean_brad) April 25, 2021

