Ottawa couple find quick-fix to save their wedding ceremony after tornado causes power outage

All set to exchange their vows, Ryan and Kaitlyn Flett were put in a put in a dire situation, wondering whether their wedding would happen at all. (Source: Alan Viau/Twitter) All set to exchange their vows, Ryan and Kaitlyn Flett were put in a put in a dire situation, wondering whether their wedding would happen at all. (Source: Alan Viau/Twitter)

As twin tornadoes hit several residential neighbourhoods in Ottawa-Gatineau region — damaging cars, snapping trees and destroying homes — a widespread power outage threatened to disrupt the wedding of an Ottawa couple.

ALSO READ | WATCH: These hilarious Indian wedding bloopers will leave you ROFL-ing

All set to exchange their vows, Ryan and Kaitlyn Flett were put in a dire situation, wondering whether their wedding would go ahead as planned. Like many other couples, their wedding too was disrupted by the storm and the power cut. According to a local newspaper Ottawa Citizen, as the couple were getting ready to take formal photographs before the ceremony at Carleton Place, they were informed about the emergency warning about the approaching tornado in the region.

A forced unplugged wedding because of the tornado. Power outage 5 min before wedding started. I took the battery powered LED lights from the DJ and made it happen. The wedding was ethereal and magical. pic.twitter.com/2eaVOU5V6O — Alan Viau (@DrAlanViau) September 22, 2018

Even after being warned of the storm, the couple decided to go ahead with the wedding. However, a few minutes before the bride walked down the aisle, the lights went out. “It had been flickering before,” she said, “and then finally went off,” the groom told the newspaper. Ryan, who works at the Ottawa Art Gallery and Kaitlyn, who works in HR were determined to not let the storm ruin their special day. “I knew that we didn’t need electricity to get married,” she told the newspaper.

Fortunately, wedding officiant Alan Viau came up with an idea that worked. “The DJ had some LED lighting, and they’re battery powered, and we kind of made a bit of a stage,” Viau told the local news paper.

With the battery powered lights and lit candles, the bride walked the aisle and the wedding eventually happened. “I thought it felt kind of romantic, really,” Kaitlyn told the newspaper. “It was just dimly lit and it was soft, and all of our friends and family were there, so to me it felt kind of romantic and special,” she added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd