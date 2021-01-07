scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Video captures ostrich that escaped from zoo running down busy Karachi street

Pictures and videos showed the bird running through traffic in the Korangi No 4 area of Karachi on January 5.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 4:36:50 pm
Pakistan, Karachi, Ostrich running loose in Karachi street, Ostrich running through traffic viral video, Ostrich escape from zoo, Ostrich videos, escaped Ostrich videos, Trending news, Indian Express news.According to the local police, the bird escaped the private zoo after water flowed into its enclosure at the park.

An ostrich that escaped from a Karachi zoo in was filmed running down a busy street and the video is being widely shared on the internet.

Pictures and videos showed the bird running through traffic in the Korangi No 4 area of the city on January 5.

According to the local police, the bird escaped the private zoo after water flowed into its enclosure at the park.

Police told news agency UPI that the employees of the zoo managed to capture the bird and return it to its enclosure.

Many who came across the video of the bird on Twitter expressed concern over its safety.

