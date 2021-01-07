Video captures ostrich that escaped from zoo running down busy Karachi street

According to the local police, the bird escaped the private zoo after water flowed into its enclosure at the park.

An ostrich that escaped from a Karachi zoo in was filmed running down a busy street and the video is being widely shared on the internet.

Pictures and videos showed the bird running through traffic in the Korangi No 4 area of the city on January 5.

Police told news agency UPI that the employees of the zoo managed to capture the bird and return it to its enclosure.

An ostrich ran away from a Zoo in Korangi #Karachi pic.twitter.com/ew9Icmkot1 — Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) January 6, 2021

Many who came across the video of the bird on Twitter expressed concern over its safety.

