‘Embarrassing’: Conan O’Brien’s $85 ‘moderately happy meal’ at Oscars 2026 sparks backlash

The now-viral video gives a sneak peek into the snack box at the Oscars 2026 (Image source: @instylemagazine/Instagram)

Guests at the 98th Academy Awards received a treat from host Conan O’Brien during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The comedian handed out a snack package he jokingly dubbed the “Moderately Happy Meal.”

According to USA Today, every guest inside the Dolby Theatre received the snack box. Each snack package came with a handwritten note and a small self-portrait doodle drawn by the comedian. The guests also got a popcorn packet, a water bottle, and a pack of Raisinets in their snack package.

In the message, O’Brien poked fun at the high prices of snacks at movie theatres. “These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatre they would run you $85,” O’Brien wrote.