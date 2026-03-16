‘Embarrassing’: Conan O’Brien’s $85 ‘moderately happy meal’ at Oscars 2026 sparks backlash

Guests at the 98th Academy Awards received a treat from host Conan O’Brien during the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The comedian handed out a snack package he jokingly dubbed the “Moderately Happy Meal.”
According to USA Today, every guest inside the Dolby Theatre received the snack box. Each snack package came with a handwritten note and a small self-portrait doodle drawn by the comedian. The guests also got a popcorn packet, a water bottle, and a pack of Raisinets in their snack package.
In the message, O’Brien poked fun at the high prices of snacks at movie theatres. “These snacks may not look like much, but in any movie theatre they would run you $85,” O’Brien wrote.
He also asked the audience to play along during the televised ceremony. “Remember that loud, enthusiastic laughter is good for your health and my ego.”
The now-viral video gives a sneak peek into the snack box at the Oscars 2026.
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The video quickly gained traction, prompting a wave of reactions. Several users expressed disappointment over the snacks, with one calling it “embarrassing.”
“Bro Delta gives Shake Shack burgers now so we can say Delta is feeding their passengers better than the Oscars,” another user commented. “they should turn it into a potluck next year,” a third user chimed in.
At the 2024 Oscars, longtime host Jimmy Kimmel partnered with Adam Shapiro and his snack company, Shappy Pretzel Co, to distribute pretzels to attendees.
On the awards front, One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home the Oscar for Best Picture and earning six awards overall. The film’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson, secured Oscars for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, although he did not attend the ceremony. The movie also won Best Film Editing for Andy Jurgensen.
Meanwhile, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, claimed four Oscars. Michael B Jordan won the Best Actor award, and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw took home Best Cinematography, becoming the first woman ever to receive the honour.
Coogler won Best Original Screenplay for the film, and Ludwig Göransson received the award for Best Original Score.