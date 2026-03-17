Viral photo of trash-strewn Dolby Theatre after Oscars 2026 sparks debate: ‘Money doesn’t equal class’

The viral image captures the auditorium after celebrities and guests had already left the venue following the awards show.

A viral image purportedly showing the untidy state inside the Dolby Theatre after the 2026 Oscars ceremony has triggered debate online, with many users criticising the conduct of attendees at one of Hollywood’s most high-profile events.

The photograph was posted on X by Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, shortly after Sunday night’s ceremony concluded. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Clean up on aisle ALL.”

The picture appears to show multiple rows of seats littered with empty water bottles, snack packaging, food wrappers and other trash scattered across both the floor and the seating area. It seemingly captures the auditorium after celebrities and guests had already left the venue following the awards show.