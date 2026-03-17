Viral photo of trash-strewn Dolby Theatre after Oscars 2026 sparks debate: ‘Money doesn’t equal class’

A viral image purportedly showing the untidy state inside the Dolby Theatre after the 2026 Oscars ceremony has triggered debate online, with many users criticising the conduct of attendees at one of Hollywood’s most high-profile events.
The photograph was posted on X by Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, shortly after Sunday night’s ceremony concluded. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Clean up on aisle ALL.”
The picture appears to show multiple rows of seats littered with empty water bottles, snack packaging, food wrappers and other trash scattered across both the floor and the seating area. It seemingly captures the auditorium after celebrities and guests had already left the venue following the awards show.
Clean up on aisle ALL#Oscars pic.twitter.com/pVxS56QmRm
— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 16, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, drawing more than 6.5 million views and prompting strong reactions from social media users. Several commenters questioned the apparent contradiction between the mess and the frequent public messaging by Hollywood figures about sustainability and environmental responsibility.
A number of users expressed disappointment at what they saw. One person wrote, “Of course we can’t expect immaculately dressed celebrities to clean up after them. But Oscars can surely afford additional staff to ensure smooth operation (collecting from them & cleaning the spills on the spot). Also, what’s with ‘No Plastic’ and all these celebrities’ ecological concerns.”
Another wrote, “Money doesn’t equal class.” Another remarked, “It’s One Bottle After Another.” A fourth added, “Well, it’s not an event attended by aliens. It’s humans, and humans are messy everywhere they go.”
Some responses reflected personal experiences. One user shared, “I cleaned theaters after a few sneak previews in college. It is tedious & sometimes unpleasant, which is why I always pick up my garbage & throw it out after leaving a screening — as a courtesy to the employees but also to the next audience. Who wants to sit in a dirty theater?”
However, others felt the criticism may have been overblown. One user wrote, “This isn’t where the celebrities and stars sit correct? This is the family, general audiences, general academy member seating area correct?”
So far, there has been no official clarification regarding the image. It is also unclear exactly when the photo was taken or how far along the clean-up process was at that point. Despite the uncertainty, the image continues to circulate widely, keeping the conversation alive online.