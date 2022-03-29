scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Oscars 2022: Viral Will Smith memes take over the internet after that Chris Rock slap moment

As Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, a new viral meme trend was born.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 12:39:20 pm
will smith, chris rock, will smith slap, will smith slap memes, will smith oscar 2022 memes, will smith memes, indian expressAlthough it was a serious incident, netizens still found a way to have some fun.

Oscars 2022 had a lot of amazing moments — Troy Kotsur and Jane Campion’s wins, the Godfather and Pulp Fiction reunion and Beyoncé taking to the stage. However, the ceremony itself was taken over by what many are now calling the ‘Slapgate’. As Will Smith strode on the stage at the Dolby Theatre and smacked Chris Rock across the face for cracking a tasteless joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense, everything else was rendered moot.

Smith, who often becomes fodder for memes for social media users, ended up giving birth to a new meme after the 94th Academy Awards, and one that seems to be here to stay. As the unbelievable event took place, the first reactions of the stars present at the ceremony took over the internet. Soon, netizens began to find similarities between the incident with art and claimed it was time to “replace the Batman” slap meme with it.

On Reddit, various photoshop and memes communities went overboard swapping Rock with fruits to put Smith in fruit ninja game. On Twitter, meanwhile, people couldn’t stop relating it to everyday situation. Desi memers also found Indian connect with the situation. From devotees ringing the bell at a temple, to slapping the remote when it stop working, these hilarious memes are hard to miss.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

