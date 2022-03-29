Oscars 2022: Viral Will Smith memes take over the internet after that Chris Rock slap moment

Oscars 2022 had a lot of amazing moments — Troy Kotsur and Jane Campion’s wins, the Godfather and Pulp Fiction reunion and Beyoncé taking to the stage. However, the ceremony itself was taken over by what many are now calling the ‘Slapgate’. As Will Smith strode on the stage at the Dolby Theatre and smacked Chris Rock across the face for cracking a tasteless joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense, everything else was rendered moot.

Smith, who often becomes fodder for memes for social media users, ended up giving birth to a new meme after the 94th Academy Awards, and one that seems to be here to stay. As the unbelievable event took place, the first reactions of the stars present at the ceremony took over the internet. Soon, netizens began to find similarities between the incident with art and claimed it was time to “replace the Batman” slap meme with it.

We can now replace the Batman meme with Will Smiths pic.twitter.com/UZJsOjoxP3 — Charlie Brown (@MiSt3rBr0wN) March 28, 2022

On Reddit, various photoshop and memes communities went overboard swapping Rock with fruits to put Smith in fruit ninja game. On Twitter, meanwhile, people couldn’t stop relating it to everyday situation. Desi memers also found Indian connect with the situation. From devotees ringing the bell at a temple, to slapping the remote when it stop working, these hilarious memes are hard to miss.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Papa – ye kon h?

Son – aapki bahuu!!

Papa- pic.twitter.com/5JQYPaOZLp — Henry (@uffhenry) March 28, 2022

Youtuber: I want to thank our today’s sponsor…. Me : pic.twitter.com/L6ssftt5Me — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) March 28, 2022

*Nobody*

Chandramukhi chautala in every 2 mins of “F.I.R” episode pic.twitter.com/ofwYSv5fE6 — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) March 28, 2022

Nothing just Indian parents ringing the temple Bell pic.twitter.com/pCkw6PKUJH — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) March 28, 2022

Patience wala chammat pic.twitter.com/VEaPkx68YM — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock memes already out and its Monday 😂 pic.twitter.com/vFJvfuKxvA — Wanjiku (@wanjikunash) March 28, 2022

Chris and will have me rethinking my budget #oscars pic.twitter.com/58htGedivv — Goldenchild Jr 🌎 (@goldentheory) March 28, 2022

Will Smith clearing up a question I’ve had since childhood. pic.twitter.com/eguVwTWkPo — Mericam (@Mericam49) March 28, 2022