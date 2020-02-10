Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
A photo of Parasite director Bong Joon Ho gazing at his Oscar went viral on social media

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite bagged four awards including Best Film at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles and became the first South Korean film to win the award.

Published: February 10, 2020
Oscars 2020, Bong Joon Ho, Academy awards 2020, Parasite, Bong Joon Ho reaction to Oscar, Bong Joon Ho Oscar, Bong Joon-ho,Han Jin-won, Best screenplay Oscar, 92nd Academy Awards, Oscar news, Trending, Indian Express news The film defeated Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out and 1917 to win the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars.

A video of Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho gazing at his Oscar award at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles is going viral on social media platforms. Joon-Ho and Han Jin-won had bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Parasite when the priceless moment was captured.

As the award was announced, Joon-Ho and his co-writer walked up to the stage to receive the trophy. While Jin-won delivered his speech, Ho kept gazing at the award in disbelief.

The moment soon inspired a slew of reactions and memes on social media:

— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

Apart from being the Best Original Screenplay, Parasite bagged three other Oscars, including Best Picture, to become the first Korean film to win in the category.

Parasite’s massive win came after the Academy Awards faced criticism for the lack of diversity in its nominees. The Academy was also criticised for the absence of female filmmakers in the nominations, and actress Natalie Portman wore a dress with a cape that featured the names of women directors who didn’t get nominated.

