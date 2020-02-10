A photo of Parasite director Bong Joon Ho gazing at his Oscar went viral on social media

The film defeated Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out and 1917 to win the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars. The film defeated Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out and 1917 to win the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars.

A video of Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho gazing at his Oscar award at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles is going viral on social media platforms. Joon-Ho and Han Jin-won had bagged the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Parasite when the priceless moment was captured.

As the award was announced, Joon-Ho and his co-writer walked up to the stage to receive the trophy. While Jin-won delivered his speech, Ho kept gazing at the award in disbelief.

The moment soon inspired a slew of reactions and memes on social media:

Find someone who looks at you the same way Bong Joon Ho looks at his Oscar 😭😭#Parasite | please enjoy this gif of bong joon ho giggling at his oscar pic.twitter.com/6ErVC8NEef

— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

May everyone who wins an Oscar tonight be as genuinely excited as him! #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/wptixW89Iw — Sandra Lynne (@immacrecep) February 10, 2020

That was a MOMENT! Love seeing artists so astounded like this. — 𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪❄️ (@AmandaFiatPanda) February 10, 2020

Awwww this is everything! He DESERVES! — becca (@MJFinesseLover) February 10, 2020

this is the mood forever god bless bong joon-ho pic.twitter.com/ir0TjguoVK — karen han (@karenyhan) February 10, 2020

Can I be in this mood forever ?? 😍 — ashmita poddar (@divaaaa_ash) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho staring at his Oscar and smiling is the most wonderful thing I’ve ever seen #Parasite #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gyKXCv71Yz — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

Apart from being the Best Original Screenplay, Parasite bagged three other Oscars, including Best Picture, to become the first Korean film to win in the category.

Parasite’s massive win came after the Academy Awards faced criticism for the lack of diversity in its nominees. The Academy was also criticised for the absence of female filmmakers in the nominations, and actress Natalie Portman wore a dress with a cape that featured the names of women directors who didn’t get nominated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd