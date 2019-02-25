Spike Lee made headlines at Oscars 2019 with an award, epic hug, and a walkout

After three decades in Hollywood cinema, Spike Lee won his first ever non-honourary Oscar on Monday. But that wasn’t the only reason the veteran director of films like Do The Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, Inside Man and other hits made headlines.

The award for Best Adapted Screenplay was presented to Lee for BlacKkKlansman—and was presented by none other than Samuel L Jackson.

Lee leapt into Jackson’s arms and gave him a big hug, with both actor and director celebrating the big victory. It was an emotional affair and what many said was life coming full circle, since it was Lee who gave Jackson a major breakthrough in Hollywood with the 1991 film Jungle Fever, and made the actor a mainstay in the industry.

Spike Lee and Samuel Jackson are even cuter! Will Spike get the director win too?? #Oscars⁠ pic.twitter.com/uU0EpxN9DF — Zachary Michaels (@ZacharyMichaels) February 25, 2019

The score

Jackson also went a little off-script and informed Lee about the result of the New York Knicks’ game before announcing his name as the winner. It’s not normal to have the New York Knicks score announced, but then the basketball team is the director’s favourite team. The Knicks have also been on something of a cold streak, losing their past 18 games at home in a row. But on Sunday night, even they won.

Samuel L. Jackson had news for Spike Lee, THE KNICKS WON! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/7hjvEkjJBd — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 25, 2019

The celebration garnered a lot of attention, with many congratulating Lee and saying it was “long overdue”. Many others thought it was a perfect way to celebrate inclusivity in Oscars and honour Black History Month.

spike lee gave samuel jackson his first acting role & tonight he presented spike w his first oscar. my heart ✨ pic.twitter.com/qCcXqphyUL — khaleesi (@musegold) February 25, 2019

Can’t get over the fact Spike Lee jump into Samuel Jackson’s arms #Oscars — Eric L. Boleki (@EricBoleki) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee jumps into Samuel Jackson’s arms onstage after his movie wins best adapted screenplay! #oscars pic.twitter.com/2vhdXik7yG — Liza Donnelly (@lizadonnelly) February 25, 2019

Samuel Jackson reacting to Spike Lee winning might be my favorite Oscar moment ever. — Deron Overpeck (@doktamoox) February 25, 2019

That Samuel Jackson and Spike Lee moment was dope. From Morehouse to sharing that moment on stage. Full Circle. #BlacKkKlansman #BlackExcellence #spikelee — Byrd Peterson (@ByrdPeterson) February 25, 2019

Support your friends like Samuel Jackson loves and supports Spike Lee #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UQlWo17TmX — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) February 25, 2019

Find someone that loves you as much as Samuel Jackson loves Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/BVtjOXMWhJ — Blaire Boatright (@BlaireBoatright) February 25, 2019

samuel jackson’s happiness after seeing that blackkklansman had won and spike lee celebrating with him was one the best moments of this ceremony periodt pic.twitter.com/vout8CiB8W — sue (@caIImbyourname) February 25, 2019

Love this photo of @Morehouse Men Spike Lee and Samuel Jackson at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wT8VdbWaDf — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) February 25, 2019

The speech

In his acceptance speech, Lee spoke about the importance of the upcoming Presidential elections in the US. He also started his speech by asking the show’s producers to stop the “*expletive* clock”.

“The 2020 Presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all do the right thing! You know I had to keep that in there!” he said.

ICYMI: #SpikeLee’s acceptance speech. “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. LET’S DO THE RIGHT THING!” 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oCTRZUB8zQ — theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 25, 2019

The walkout

However, according to an AP report, Lee’s celebrations did not last long as he tried stormed out of the theatre after Green Book was announced as the winner in the Best Picture category. Lee was visibly upset by the announcement and tried to leave the ceremony before the speeches had concluded.

Several journalists saw Lee wave his arms in anger before attempting to storm out of the theatre. However, before he could leave, he was stopped at the doors and was forced to return to his seat until the speeches had ended. But after the awards when he was asked about his reaction on Green Book‘s win, he had an epic response.