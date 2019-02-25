Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper inspire countless memes after performing ‘Shallow’ at Oscars

Lady Gaga won her first Academy Award on Monday for the song ‘Shallow’ from the film A Star Is Born, in which she stars. But while her win and acceptance speech was appreciated, it was her performance of the song with co-star Bradley Cooper at the ceremony that will remain among the most memorable moments of the night.

Advertising

Climbing hand-in-hand on the stage that had a grand piano, the two stars sang the hit duet ‘Shallow’.

Having already wowed fans with their onscreen chemistry, they only impressed them more with their chemistry on-stage.

Watch the performance here:

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper perform Shallow at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/smGbGzVKDO — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 25, 2019

As the camera zoomed in on the stars gazing at each other while singing, some fans even rooted for them to kiss. It didn’t happen.

Find someone who looks at you like Lady Gaga looks at Bradley Cooper #LifeGoals #Oscars pic.twitter.com/d3RjOuRawe — Allan (@AlMcL30d) February 25, 2019

Who else thought they were gonna kiss pic.twitter.com/bC2Knn6mi3 — liv (@livvjos) February 25, 2019

This is the look of love… in this moment I thought for sure they’d kiss… #Oscars @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/5YZZ758PCt — Brandy Beebe (@Msbrandyellen) February 25, 2019

Many quickly turned the moments from the performance into memes that were widely shared. Like these:

Me after watching Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sing on the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/keTB91taU1 — Jameson (@JamesonNowlan) February 25, 2019

lady gaga and bradley cooper singing the shallows somehow got me pregnant — ziwe (@ziwe) February 25, 2019

i think i finally understand heterosexuality pic.twitter.com/txsOxWOSr2 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 25, 2019

“Gaga and Bradley are the Virtue and Moir of this year” -a real thing i just thought to myself, i’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/KKE3E0dUGw — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) February 25, 2019

Bradley cooper trying to get back into his house after his wife watched him almost kiss Lady Gaga #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/evuvCTVCFp — 🌈✨ Dy|anRae✨🌈 (@_DyllanRae) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper 100% sleeping on the sofa tonight. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVWJp53Wb — Alec Flood (@AlecFlood) February 25, 2019

Me after watching lady gaga & Bradley Cooper singing ‘shallow’ on the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QliA1O243c — JinMultias (@BKayrod) February 25, 2019

LIVE look at Lady Gaga’s lips and Bradley Cooper’s lips #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ArFiM2ZWVL — Kennedy Blake (@K3nnyandtheJets) February 25, 2019

This is what Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were reenacting pic.twitter.com/bGu0YAJQdD — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) February 25, 2019

Irina Shayk watching Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sing Shallows #oscars pic.twitter.com/xOQ0JPYuuy — Doughy Deschanel (@sarahanetanespi) February 25, 2019

When all you want is pizza and he tells you it’s already on its way #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6HxcRZffEU — Kristine (@kristinecannon) February 25, 2019

Me when I tell my wife I’ve done the dishes & taken out the dog #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/5YElH37Dp7 — Davar (@Dazarbeygui) February 25, 2019

When he says do you wanna get chipotle #oscars pic.twitter.com/0ThvfzajjB — Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) February 25, 2019

When Irina Shayk tells you she’s fine after watching Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform Shallow like that #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UZl0AuR8E7 — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) February 25, 2019