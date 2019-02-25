Toggle Menu
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper inspire countless memes after performing ‘Shallow’ at Oscars

Climbing hand-in-hand on the stage that had a grand piano, the two stars sang the hit duet 'Shallow'.Having already wowed fans with their onscreen chemistry, they only impressed them more with their chemistry on-stage.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s sizzling chemistry on stage left temperature soaring!

Lady Gaga won her first Academy Award on Monday for the song ‘Shallow’ from the film A Star Is Born, in which she stars. But while her win and acceptance speech was appreciated, it was her performance of the song with co-star Bradley Cooper at the ceremony that will remain among the most memorable moments of the night.

Watch the performance here:

As the camera zoomed in on the stars gazing at each other while singing, some fans even rooted for them to kiss. It didn’t happen.

Many quickly turned the moments from the performance into memes that were widely shared. Like these:

