Alpaca invades football pitch during match, gets ‘invited’ for training session

Oscar the alpaca galloped into the pitch halting Carlton Athletic's game against Ilkley Town on September 19.

In a video that is being widely shared on social media, an alpaca is seen invading a football pitch during a match in North Yorkshire and has now reportedly been ‘invited’ for a training session.

The alpaca, named Oscar, galloped onto the pitch halting a match between Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town on September 19.

According to a BBC report, the game was halted for over 15 minutes when the animal ran onto the pitch after escaping its enclosure in a nearby farm. The animal’s owners also told the channel that Oscar apparently ‘loves’ football.

The footage shared on lkley Town AFC‘s Twitter account showed the alpaca running around the pitch. The creature was also seen heading towards a player, as someone off-camera says, “Don’t they spit”?

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 6 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Sign him up sign him up — Connor (@7_connorrr) September 20, 2020

Love how the linesman keeps his flag behind his back. Definitely not offside… — Simon Ditchfield (@simonditchfield) September 19, 2020

Can we hire one for Tranmere games, be more interesting — Prentonian (@Prentonian1) September 19, 2020

Gutted it’s an alpaca, missed opportunity to dust off the classic headline of; Llama drama ding-dong — Russ Kirman (@rustykirbs81) September 19, 2020

Phillip Llama!! — Adam Kipling (@MrKiplingDSS) September 20, 2020

Think he was slightley offside myself 🤣🤣🤣 — Don ‘Cornsey’ Onli (@Dononli1) September 19, 2020

I’m use to seeing the odd donkey on the pitch but never an alpaca 😂 — Tim (@lufc662) September 19, 2020

This is the non league content we live for. 🦙 — Corfe Castle FC (@CorfeCastle_FC) September 20, 2020

Hahaha love it — David Mehdizadeh (@DM_Zadeh) September 20, 2020

Love it!! — Malcolm White (@DigDagMal) September 19, 2020

After several attempts to lure the animal off the pitch with food, a farmer was called to shepherd it back to its farm, Metro reported.

Despite the interruption, the Ilkley Town went on to win the match 2-0. But the team has said that the animal has been ‘invited’ to the team’s training session.

