Monday, September 21, 2020
Alpaca invades football pitch during match, gets ‘invited’ for training session

The game was halted for over 15 minutes when the alpaca named Oscar came running onto the pitch, after escaping from a nearby farm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 4:24:58 pm
In a video that is being widely shared on social media, an alpaca is seen invading a football pitch during a match in North Yorkshire and has now reportedly been ‘invited’ for a training session.

The alpaca, named Oscar, galloped onto the pitch halting a match between Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town on September 19.

According to a BBC report, the game was halted for over 15 minutes when the animal ran onto the pitch after escaping its enclosure in a nearby farm. The animal’s owners also told the channel that Oscar apparently ‘loves’ football.

The footage shared on lkley Town AFC‘s Twitter account showed the alpaca running around the pitch. The creature was also seen heading towards a player, as someone off-camera says, “Don’t they spit”?

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 6 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

After several attempts to lure the animal off the pitch with food, a farmer was called to shepherd it back to its farm, Metro reported.

Despite the interruption, the Ilkley Town went on to win the match 2-0. But the team has said that the animal has been ‘invited’ to the team’s training session.

