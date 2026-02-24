Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay

The city’s water bureau said it was grateful for the gold and plans to channel the funds into projects aimed at addressing the deterioration of underground pipes

A mysterious benefactor has made an unusually large contribution to help modernise the ageing water network in Japan’s Osaka, donating 21kg (46lb) of gold bars to the city. The gold, estimated to be worth about 560 million yen (roughly $3.6 million or Rs 32.48 crore), was handed over in November by an anonymous donor, Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama revealed during a press conference on Thursday.

Osaka, a major commercial centre in Japan’s Kansai region with a population nearing three million, has been grappling with the same infrastructure problem facing many Japanese cities: ageing water and sewage pipelines. According to the city’s waterworks bureau, more than 90 pipe leaks were reported beneath Osaka’s roads during the 2024 fiscal year alone.