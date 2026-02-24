Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay

According to the Japanese city’s waterworks bureau, more than 90 pipe leaks were reported beneath Osaka’s roads during the 2024 fiscal year alone.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Japan gold bars leaking water pipesThe city’s water bureau said it was grateful for the gold and plans to channel the funds into projects aimed at addressing the deterioration of underground pipes
Make us preferred source on Google

A mysterious benefactor has made an unusually large contribution to help modernise the ageing water network in Japan’s Osaka, donating 21kg (46lb) of gold bars to the city. The gold, estimated to be worth about 560 million yen (roughly $3.6 million or Rs 32.48 crore), was handed over in November by an anonymous donor, Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama revealed during a press conference on Thursday.

Osaka, a major commercial centre in Japan’s Kansai region with a population nearing three million, has been grappling with the same infrastructure problem facing many Japanese cities: ageing water and sewage pipelines. According to the city’s waterworks bureau, more than 90 pipe leaks were reported beneath Osaka’s roads during the 2024 fiscal year alone.

“Tackling ageing water pipes requires a huge investment. So I have nothing but appreciation,” Yokoyama told reporters, describing the donation as “staggering” and admitting he was “lost for words”. He also noted that the same anonymous individual had earlier contributed 500,000 yen (about Rs 2.9 lakh) in cash toward municipal waterworks.

Also Read | Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch

In an official statement, the city’s water bureau said it was grateful for the gold and plans to channel the funds into projects aimed at addressing the deterioration of underground pipes, as per the BBC.

The issue is nationwide. Local media reports suggest that over 20 per cent of Japan’s water pipelines have already exceeded their legal service life of 40 years. The ageing infrastructure has also been linked to a rise in sinkholes across urban areas.

One high-profile case occurred last year in Saitama Prefecture, where a massive sinkhole swallowed the cab of a truck, killing the driver. Authorities believe a ruptured sewage pipe triggered the collapse. That incident pushed officials to accelerate pipe replacement efforts across Japan, but funding constraints have continued to slow progress.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments