Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay

A mysterious benefactor has made an unusually large contribution to help modernise the ageing water network in Japan’s Osaka, donating 21kg (46lb) of gold bars to the city. The gold, estimated to be worth about 560 million yen (roughly $3.6 million or Rs 32.48 crore), was handed over in November by an anonymous donor, Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama revealed during a press conference on Thursday.
Osaka, a major commercial centre in Japan’s Kansai region with a population nearing three million, has been grappling with the same infrastructure problem facing many Japanese cities: ageing water and sewage pipelines. According to the city’s waterworks bureau, more than 90 pipe leaks were reported beneath Osaka’s roads during the 2024 fiscal year alone.
“Tackling ageing water pipes requires a huge investment. So I have nothing but appreciation,” Yokoyama told reporters, describing the donation as “staggering” and admitting he was “lost for words”. He also noted that the same anonymous individual had earlier contributed 500,000 yen (about Rs 2.9 lakh) in cash toward municipal waterworks.
In an official statement, the city’s water bureau said it was grateful for the gold and plans to channel the funds into projects aimed at addressing the deterioration of underground pipes, as per the BBC.
The issue is nationwide. Local media reports suggest that over 20 per cent of Japan’s water pipelines have already exceeded their legal service life of 40 years. The ageing infrastructure has also been linked to a rise in sinkholes across urban areas.
One high-profile case occurred last year in Saitama Prefecture, where a massive sinkhole swallowed the cab of a truck, killing the driver. Authorities believe a ruptured sewage pipe triggered the collapse. That incident pushed officials to accelerate pipe replacement efforts across Japan, but funding constraints have continued to slow progress.
