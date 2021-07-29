scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Viral video: Orphaned rhino drinks milk from bottle, enjoys mud bath

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 7:11:28 pm
Orphaned black rhino Apollo viral video, Kenya, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, black rhino mud bath, black rhino bottled milk, black rhino viral video, Trending news, viral news, Indian Express newsApollo was rescued back on September 21 2019 and is currently being hand-raised at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Kaluku Field Headquarters.

A heartwarming video of a black rhino being pampered red by its caretakers at a wildlife trust in Kenya is making the rounds on the internet.

The video features Apollo, a rescued orphan enjoying bottled milk, a mud bath and even a belly rub from its caretakers at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

“Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers,” the wildlife trust wrote, sharing the video on its Twitter handle.

The trust, in the video also said that they were able to adapt to Apollo’s changing needs as he grows up. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 70,000 views.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the videos here:

Recently, the wildlife trust had shared a similar video in which a group of elephant calves was seen enjoying a mud bath in the sun.

