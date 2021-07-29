Viral video: Orphaned rhino drinks milk from bottle, enjoys mud bath

Apollo was rescued back on September 21 2019 and is currently being hand-raised at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s Kaluku Field Headquarters.

A heartwarming video of a black rhino being pampered red by its caretakers at a wildlife trust in Kenya is making the rounds on the internet.

The video features Apollo, a rescued orphan enjoying bottled milk, a mud bath and even a belly rub from its caretakers at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

“Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers,” the wildlife trust wrote, sharing the video on its Twitter handle.

The trust, in the video also said that they were able to adapt to Apollo’s changing needs as he grows up. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 70,000 views.

Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers. Learn more about how we are caring for this endangered individual: https://t.co/pGVBqa1a0F pic.twitter.com/g6flKhfDdF — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 27, 2021

Take a look at some of the reactions to the videos here:

Every day is spa day! — And there was light (@Williy121) July 27, 2021

God please keep and bless Apollo and all the wonderful carers and supporters. Amazing efforts, attention, work and devotion. — Fazzles (@farchie03) July 27, 2021

It is always lovely to watch a video on Apollo!👍🏿👩🏿🦱❤️ — missyisa (@IsaWhittaker1) July 27, 2021

He is the most handsome baby boy. I just love him❤️ Thank you @SWT for caring for this sweet baby — Marisa Landsberg (@mlandsberg) July 27, 2021

So beautiful 😍 — Jean Ward (@JeanWard1939) July 27, 2021

Precious boy ❤️ — Howlin’ Hechtelian Hyena (@hechtelianhyena) July 27, 2021

My sweet little boy — diann johnson (@Diannj60) July 27, 2021

Oh I love Apollo. He gets lots of TLC. — Lizzi (@ekdill) July 27, 2021

My baby Apollo is getting so big, than you for your great care of this magnificent animal. ❤️🇨🇦 — laurie james (Ingram) (@laurjm1) July 28, 2021

Recently, the wildlife trust had shared a similar video in which a group of elephant calves was seen enjoying a mud bath in the sun.