Satellite image of massive Oregon wildfires goes viral on social media

A satellite video making rounds on the internet shows how the massive Oregon wildfires looked like from space. The now-viral video showed a time-lapse of thick smoke of the wildfire spreading across the western United States.

Wildfires continue to rage across the western US for the tenth day today, burning across 12 states. The growing Bootleg Fire in Oregon has forced hundreds of people out of their homes, charring more than 200,000 acres.

According to a Reuters report, the wildfire is the largest of at least 10 active wildfires burning across the Pacific Northwest.

More than 1,300 personnel were assigned to battle the wildfire, which is the seventh-largest on record in Oregon since 1900, according to state forestry figures, the news agency reported.