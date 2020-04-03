This doctor is spreading joy during the coronavirus pandemic, one dance video at a time

With dozens of videos, most that has millions of views on TikTok alone, Dr Champbell has become an overnight star. (Source: @drjcofthedc/TikTok) With dozens of videos, most that has millions of views on TikTok alone, Dr Champbell has become an overnight star. (Source: @drjcofthedc/TikTok)

Even as health care professionals around the world struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, one doctor is showing that one way of dealing with the stress of work is dance. US-based Dr Jason Campbell has no shortage of busy days, but also successfully squeezes in dance videos with his co-workers that are now entertaining the world.

The anesthesiology resident at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has been posting videos on his TikTok and other social media handles that showcase the dancing skills of medical professionals. He now has a dedicated fan following across the world, and this includes celebrities like Janet Jackson and Hugh Jackman among others.

The 31-year-old doctor first saw a video promoting a ‘foot shake’ with a colleague go viral. Dr Campbell’s been using his new-found fame to share relevant information on the pandemic, as well as inspire young black children to consider medicine as a vocation.

Since the ‘foot shake’ he’s been getting more innovative. In one video, he dances with four other doctors and scrub nurses to ‘Cha Cha Slide’.

In another video he highlighted the importance of social distancing. “We are here to remind you that social distancing is crucial at a time like this… but it doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun, too,” he wrote.

Dr Campbell told a local news channel that he’s been dancing since middle school and knows everything from break-dancing and jazz to ballet. But in one video with emergency medicine professor Dr Lalena Yarris he admitted he was just a background dancer.

The doctor was also questioned on social media about TikTok being his preferred medium of choice. “I told them in 20 years I want to see more women in surgery, Black men in medicine and female leaders. So, I had to meet the youngest generation where they’re at… now we can have those discussions. #WomensHistoryMonth,” he said.

There have been multiple instances of medical professionals from around the world showing how they’re dealing with the stress of the pandemic. There have videos of songs – sometimes with social messages – as well as other dance videos.

The US has over 2,45,000 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll is over 6,000. Globally there are over a million cases with the highest number in the US, followed by Italy and Spain.

