Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Oregon residents share photos of red skies as wildfires rage in US state

The wildfires that ravaged across parts of Oregon, Washington and California, damaged acres of land and displaced thousands of people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 9, 2020 6:02:40 pm
Wildfire, wildfire videos, wildfire pictures, Oregon wildfire, Oregon red skies,  Washington California, trending news, viral videos, Indian Express newsThe Thick smoke and strong winds have left the state look lit up in red, in broad daylight, painting an eerie picture. (Picture credit: Twitter)

A massive wildfire that is ravaging parts of the US state of Oregon has turned the skies into a dark reddish-orange colour and social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the phenomenon.

The thick smoke and strong winds have resulted in this unusual atmospheric phenomenon. Residents affected by the phenomenon shared images and videos of the fire and this phenomenon.

Take a look at here:

The state has issued evacuation orders across the central and southwest regions as the fires resulted in loss of life and property.

Wildfires have also ravaged parts of Washington and California, damaging acres of land and displacing thousands of people.

