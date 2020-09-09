Oregon residents share photos of red skies as wildfires rage in US state

The Thick smoke and strong winds have left the state look lit up in red, in broad daylight, painting an eerie picture. (Picture credit: Twitter)

A massive wildfire that is ravaging parts of the US state of Oregon has turned the skies into a dark reddish-orange colour and social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the phenomenon.

The thick smoke and strong winds have resulted in this unusual atmospheric phenomenon. Residents affected by the phenomenon shared images and videos of the fire and this phenomenon.

Take a look at here:

Our planet’s burning. Soon it’ll be to hard to live in most places and we’ll all be like Arnold struggling to breath. pic.twitter.com/UgFHqEBgKb — Isaac C. (@truth_357) September 9, 2020

so this is what it would look like if Batman Season 4 was made manifest. pic.twitter.com/1qDdOfyavn — Kandy Slone. Wakanda Forever (@SloneKandy) September 9, 2020

Its been like this all day in Salem. pic.twitter.com/GOMPPdvVYt — 🌹Demand More (@SocialismDad) September 9, 2020

Yeah, wildfire smoke filter pic.twitter.com/Bz9kBGOcl6 — Nathan 🌶️ Wahhappen to Western States Pact? (@ScamShamUnfairo) September 9, 2020

Someone took a photo at Enchanted Forest pic.twitter.com/PF5lZP1vvW — Blumpkinproletariat (@PoonScurvy) September 9, 2020

Its also perfect for a horror movie right now pic.twitter.com/rkckK3a0Us — Dave Donnally (@davenjer) September 9, 2020

Oregon looks like Mars right now pic.twitter.com/MiFXT1VR62 — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) September 9, 2020

The state has issued evacuation orders across the central and southwest regions as the fires resulted in loss of life and property.

Wind continues to fuel the wildfires, with devastating consequences across Oregon. People’s homes, lives & land are at risk. If you are in an evacuation area, please pay close attention & listen to local calls to evacuate — this can save your life & the lives of our firefighters. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 9, 2020

Wildfires have also ravaged parts of Washington and California, damaging acres of land and displacing thousands of people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd