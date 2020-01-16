Follow Us:
Orders pour in for 100-year-old UK bookstore after tweet about no sale goes viral

A UK bookstore owner was left feeling overwhelmed when the sales of his 100-year-old shop revived with a single tweet.

A picture of an empty Petersfield Bookshop was tweeted by an employee along with a caption that read, “…Tumbleweed… Not a single book sold today… £0.00…” The tweet further stated that this was probably the first time the bookstore had not made a sale.

The post quickly gained traction on social media with many including author Neil Gaiman retweeting it.

With over 8000 retweets and 16,000 likes, the post was flooded with people reaching out to the bookstore and placing orders. Talking about the unexpected response, managing director John Westwood told BBC that he had been “overwhelmed”.

“I believe in this industry, but online ordering and Amazon has hit us hard. I’ve had to sell my flat to keep the store afloat and most evenings sleep on a camp bed in the shop. We have lots of big plans for the future, on how to expand and grow, we just need to get there first.”

Since the viral post, Westwood informed the news website that the bookstore received over 95 orders and 300 book inquiries.

