Cyclone Gabrielle: Foreign orchard workers use refrigerators, mattresses to navigate floods in New Zealand. Watch

New Zealand is grappling with the aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle which battered the country Monday. The cyclone, which caused widespread flooding and landslides, prompted the government to declare a national state of emergency on Tuesday.

As per BBC, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle the “biggest weather event to hit the country in the past century”. By some estimates, the cyclone has affected at least a third of the country’s five million population.

Amongst the many people who were forced to take refuge on rooftops amid the rising water levels were a group of migrant workers from Tonga, a Polynesian country near New Zealand. The workers, who were employed as fruit pickers at an orchard, found themselves surrounded by water on Monday. One of the workers posted live-stream footage of their perilous situation on Facebook. Some of the workers, however, managed to navigate the flood water by floating on empty refrigerators and mattresses. The clips from this 37-minute-long livestream are now going viral.

As per Stuff, a news website based in New Zealand, the workers were airlifted from the rooftop of their workplace in Fernhill, a suburb of Queenstown.The worst affected areas due to the cyclone-induced floods in New Zealand were areas like Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel, and Northland. As of Saturday, the death toll has increased to nine.