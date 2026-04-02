Oracle employee’s calm layoff reaction goes viral amid 30,000 job cuts: ‘Its Oracle’s loss’

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As Oracle rolled out a sweeping round of layoffs, personal stories from affected employees began surfacing online, one of which has struck a chord for its unusually calm tone.
Claire Fontenot, who previously worked as a Senior Technical Program Manager in Product Development, shared her reaction on LinkedIn after learning she was among those let go. “‘Yikes’ I thought to myself, being one of the many many folks impacted by recent layoffs at Oracle. But it happens, and I will enjoy sleeping in this morning lolol,” she wrote.
She went on to reflect on what lies ahead, saying, “I will enjoy the challenge of ambiguity, the uncomfortable-ness of saying ‘I’m looking for a job’, but mostly (I think) the freedom of a rare opportunity to slow down and reflect on what I’m wanting to do next. All to say, hope everyone is doing okay!! I think it’ll be okay.”
Fontenot had spent close to three years at Oracle, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her post quickly gained traction, with many praising her outlook during a difficult moment. One comment read, “Oracle picked the WRONG person to cut,” while another said, “Best of luck in the job search Claire!! Super excited for your next opportunity, they’re gonna be so lucky to have you!”
A third person added, “Wow, sorry to hear this news Claire… you were awesome and its Oracle’s loss. Happy to help if you need any advice or references.”
The viral post comes against the backdrop of reports that Oracle has cut around 30,000 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring effort. As reported by Business Insider, affected employees were notified through an email stating that their roles had been eliminated effective immediately.
“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us,” the message read.
The communication also outlined severance details. Reports suggested that the package includes four weeks of base pay, along with an extra week’s pay for every additional year of service, capped at 26 weeks.