Oracle employee’s calm layoff reaction goes viral amid 30,000 job cuts: ‘Its Oracle’s loss’

Fontenot had spent close to three years at Oracle, according to her LinkedIn profile

As Oracle rolled out a sweeping round of layoffs, personal stories from affected employees began surfacing online, one of which has struck a chord for its unusually calm tone.

Claire Fontenot, who previously worked as a Senior Technical Program Manager in Product Development, shared her reaction on LinkedIn after learning she was among those let go. “‘Yikes’ I thought to myself, being one of the many many folks impacted by recent layoffs at Oracle. But it happens, and I will enjoy sleeping in this morning lolol,” she wrote.

She went on to reflect on what lies ahead, saying, “I will enjoy the challenge of ambiguity, the uncomfortable-ness of saying ‘I’m looking for a job’, but mostly (I think) the freedom of a rare opportunity to slow down and reflect on what I’m wanting to do next. All to say, hope everyone is doing okay!! I think it’ll be okay.”