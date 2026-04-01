Oracle layoffs hit senior leader of 16 years amid AI push: ‘Perhaps I could’ve used some AI’

Oracle has begun a major round of layoffs across its global workforce as it shifts focus toward building AI infrastructure. The cuts have affected senior leadership as well, including a senior director who worked at the company for over a decade and a half.

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Sharat Chander, who spent 16 years at Oracle, broke the news on X. “Well, my #Java journey has come to an end. Today my role at Oracle has been terminated,” Chander said.

Check out the post:

Well, my #Java journey has come to an end. Today my role at @Oracle has been terminated. I’m open to any job leads y’all may have. — Sharat Chander @sharatchander.bsky.social (@Sharat_Chander) March 31, 2026

In a more detailed LinkedIn post, Chander said his role as Head of Developer Community Engagement had been eliminated as part of the broader cuts. “You’re never 100% prepared for a layoff… well, that time has come for me.”

“Of course there’s a lot of emotions, both positive and negative as to be expected… but, I’m thankful that I was able to contribute towards building perhaps THE LARGEST #Developer ecosystem and community on the planet….and that’s #Java,” he wrote.

“Perhaps I could have used some #AI to make this message sound more heartfelt, but then it wouldn’t sound like me or come from the heart.”

Chander also expressed gratitude to colleagues and connections, calling the setback a “speed bump” and confirming that he is actively seeking new opportunities.

Who is Sharat Chander?

Chander holds a finance degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Loyola University Maryland. He joined Oracle in 2010 as Global Head of Developer Relations, moved into a senior director role in product management in 2015, and took on his most recent position in 2020.

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Before Oracle, he worked at Verizon and Sun Microsystems, bringing over two decades of experience in the tech industry.

Oracle layoffs

In an internal email, Oracle notified employees that their positions had been cut and their employment would end immediately.

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us,” the message read, according to Business Insider.

“After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.”

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As per documents accessed by the digital media outlet, impacted employees are being offered a severance package that includes four weeks of base pay, plus an additional week’s pay for each additional year of service, capped at 26 weeks.

Disclaimer: This report on workforce reductions at Oracle is intended for informational purposes and covers corporate restructuring and its impact on career transitions. It does not constitute career or financial advice; readers facing similar transitions are encouraged to consult with professional advisors for guidance on severance and employment rights.