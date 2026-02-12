‘Existential threat’: OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and its possibilities have taken myriad industries by storm. From job displacements to affecting cognitive skills, the rapid advancement of AI tools has left professionals worrying about what the future holds. Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pham completed a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Stanford University. He also earned a PhD in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University. In 2024, he joined Elon Musk’s xAI. In 2025, he joined OpenAI.

In an X post, Pham wrote, “Today, I finally feel the existential threat that AI is posing. When AI becomes overly good and disrupts everything, what will be left for humans to do? And it’s when, not if.”

See the post here:

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a conversation around AI and its drawbacks. “Every major tech shift felt existential at first – from the printing press to the internet. AI will replace tasks, not purpose. Humans adapt. We always have,” a user wrote.

Also Read | Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, ‘Deadpool’ writer reacts: ‘It’s likely over for us’

“Whatever we want. Our value to society will no longer be based on how much money we can make for the landed class (or modern equivalent thereof), but something new and potentially beautiful we get to define,” another user commented. “hobbies. people dont have time for hobbies these days. or at least most people feel that way i believe. i think curiosity will be something people need to relearn again,” a third user reacted.

Recently, Anthropic’s AI safety lead, Mrinank Sharma, submitted his resignation. “I continuously find myself reckoning with our situation. The world is in peril. And not just from AI, or bioweapons, but from a whole series of interconnected crises unfolding in this very moment. We appear to be approaching a threshold where our wisdom must grow in equal measure to our capacity to affect the world, lest we face the consequences,” Sharma wrote in his post.

 

