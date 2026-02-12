‘Existential threat’: OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans

Artificial intelligence (AI) and its possibilities have taken myriad industries by storm. From job displacements to affecting cognitive skills, the rapid advancement of AI tools has left professionals worrying about what the future holds. Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pham completed a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Stanford University. He also earned a PhD in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University. In 2024, he joined Elon Musk’s xAI. In 2025, he joined OpenAI.

In an X post, Pham wrote, “Today, I finally feel the existential threat that AI is posing. When AI becomes overly good and disrupts everything, what will be left for humans to do? And it’s when, not if.”