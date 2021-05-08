‘Open Twitter, Close Twitter’: Tweet by the platform sparks hilarious memes and jokes

May 8, 2021 6:23:55 pm
With the pandemic hitting hard, and people around the world mostly staying home, it has increased people’s screen-time. From Zoom calls to trawling social media incessantly have become the new normal. Now, even popular social networking site Twitter has joined the conversation that many have found relatable online.
The micro-blogging site recently wrote in a tweet: “Open Twitter, close Twitter, open Twitter, close Twitter”, summing up basically what most people do on the platform regularly. With over 1.05 lakh likes, the tweet resonated with those using the app extensively to either share views or life updates, or simply surfing it.
open Twitter
close Twitter
open Twitter
close Twitter
— Twitter (@Twitter) May 7, 2021
Many on the app said they were guilty of doing the same and joked “feel attacked” that the app has exposed them publicly. Many, including brands, joined the conversation, sharing their daily routine on the on the app, while others shared relatable memes to sum up their experience on the platform.
Following the tweet both ‘Open Twitter’ and ‘Close Twitter trended on the platform, while netizens flooded it with funny memes and jokes:
“Open Twitter”
Close Twitter
“Open Twitter”
Close Twitter
This is how my all days going through.#SaturdayMorning
My book to me👇 pic.twitter.com/J144U8hmgd
— 🌼Nitu Raj🌼 (@realnituraj) May 8, 2021
Trying to close @twitter The struggle is real! pic.twitter.com/cmce5vLS8H
— Pierrette 🍩 (@pierrettec76) May 8, 2021
Fridge mien toh fir bhi kuch naya nhi dikhta pr yaha zaroor hai🤗😂
— : ) (@vaniiiwho) May 8, 2021
Meanwhile other apps to twitter pic.twitter.com/1MhpeSRWYL
— SharmaJi KaLadka (@SharmajiKeTweet) May 7, 2021
Open Twitter
Close Twitter
Open Twitter
Close Twitter pic.twitter.com/8UqMj8ki3m
— Qwerty Personal (@ThebestFinisher) May 7, 2021
When you close Twitter because you need a break and then accidently open it again immediately after pic.twitter.com/a6Ly04WpuL
— 👻 Haunted Butt Plug 👻 (@curse_collector) May 7, 2021
— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) May 7, 2021
Open Twitter
close Twitter
Open Twitter
close Twitter
AnyOne doing the same like me????? pic.twitter.com/4Fzkjs34MP
— Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_1) May 7, 2021
open Twitter
close Twitter
open Twitter
close Twitter pic.twitter.com/7x5Tq1mhiw
— राहुल 👿 (@namtohsunaahoga) May 8, 2021
Twitter is additive! You Close Twitter and open it again just to see if the world started burning or not? pic.twitter.com/AV0vm5zRtw
— Bhargav Patel (@bhargav5394) May 8, 2021
Open Twitter
No notification
Close Twitter
Again….
Open Twitter
Still no new notification
Close Twitter pic.twitter.com/rzvfmRz5Pw
— Spiker (@istranger4u) May 8, 2021
— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) May 7, 2021
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
Sleep
Eat pizza
— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 7, 2021
open Twitter
open TikTok
open Instagram
go back to Twitter
— Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) May 7, 2021
open tab
close computer
open more tabs
close computer
— Opera (@opera) May 7, 2021
don’t attack me like this https://t.co/F6NAzFbxaP pic.twitter.com/vrdUdzJuEp
— gaby (@hargitaybensons) May 8, 2021
Literally me all day😂 https://t.co/zunwPZrnSG
— Adams♡🇬🇭 (@Lallana22) May 7, 2021
