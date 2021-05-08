scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 08, 2021
‘Open Twitter, Close Twitter’: Tweet by the platform sparks hilarious memes and jokes

Many on Twitter said they were guilty of doing the same and joked that they "feel attacked" that the app has exposed them publicly.

May 8, 2021 6:23:55 pm
With the pandemic hitting hard, and people around the world mostly staying home, it has increased people’s screen-time. From Zoom calls to trawling social media incessantly have become the new normal. Now, even popular social networking site Twitter has joined the conversation that many have found relatable online.

The micro-blogging site recently wrote in a tweet: “Open Twitter, close Twitter, open Twitter, close Twitter”, summing up basically what most people do on the platform regularly. With over 1.05 lakh likes, the tweet resonated with those using the app extensively to either share views or life updates, or simply surfing it.

Many on the app said they were guilty of doing the same and joked “feel attacked” that the app has exposed them publicly. Many, including brands, joined the conversation, sharing their daily routine on the on the app, while others shared relatable memes to sum up their experience on the platform.

Following the tweet both ‘Open Twitter’ and ‘Close Twitter trended on the platform, while netizens flooded it with funny memes and jokes:

