Tuesday, March 03, 2020
‘Oops’: Pakistani panelist falls off his chair during Live TV debate, leaves netizens in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 6:22:20 pm
Pakistani panelist falls off chair during live TV debate This is not the first time such an incident has taken place during a Live show.

A hilarious video of a panellist falling off his chair during a Live television debate has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was tweeted by user @nailainayat, features four panelists discussing the performance of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a show hosted by Dunya News anchor Syeda Ayesha Naaz.

During the debate, one of the panelists fell on the floor after the chair he was sitting on broke. Stunned by the incident, the host immediately called for an advertisement break.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with people discussing the hilarious moment. While many were amused, some wondered what happened after the break.

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place during a Live show. Earlier last year, an analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell off his chair during a debate on Kashmir.

