‘Oops’: Pakistani panelist falls off his chair during Live TV debate, leaves netizens in splits

A hilarious video of a panellist falling off his chair during a Live television debate has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was tweeted by user @nailainayat, features four panelists discussing the performance of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a show hosted by Dunya News anchor Syeda Ayesha Naaz.

During the debate, one of the panelists fell on the floor after the chair he was sitting on broke. Stunned by the incident, the host immediately called for an advertisement break.

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with people discussing the hilarious moment. While many were amused, some wondered what happened after the break.

What’s this Pakistani drama https://t.co/2a6jIjNdqx — Ramratan Bhadaniya (@RamratanBhadan5) March 2, 2020

Your account is a gift to twitter that just keeps on giving … 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/C7gXg5fxJM — The Stupid Intellectual (@masterplainview) March 2, 2020

This is funniest thing I have seen in a while 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SmMOBcOHqk — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎راہل (@rdalwale) March 2, 2020

Inke break se pehle chair ne break le liya 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RqnI8WjhHV — Diwakar K. (@DiwakarKothari_) March 1, 2020

Najrin wants to know.. what’s happened after the break.😃 — Jai P. Malviya (@jaimalviya) March 1, 2020

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place during a Live show. Earlier last year, an analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell off his chair during a debate on Kashmir.

