Jeff Bezos is going to space and 59,000 people have signed a petition to stop him from returning

Days after billionaire Jeff Bezos announced he would be flying to space, multiple petitions have been launched to prevent the Amazon CEO’s return to Earth. Two of these petitions have collectively gathered over 56,000 signatures.

On June 7, Bezos said that he would be going to space with his brother Mark Bezos, when his space exploration company Blue Origin launches its first flight carrying humans. The rocket will take flight on July 20. However, multiple change.org petitions have already emerged and garnered thousands of signatures, in order to stop the billionaire from returning to the planet.

The most popular petition has more than 39,000 signatures and it’s just increasing by the minute. “Billionaires’ should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there,” said the description of the petition.

Another petition that echoes the same sentiment has accumulated almost 20,000 signatures. The petitioner, in the description, linked Bezos to conspiracy theories, secret societies and comic villains, believing it as enough reason to prevent him from entering the planet. They theorised that Bezos was Lex Luthor, a fictional supervillain from the DC Comics universe. “He’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination… This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover,” said the description.

Needless to say, netizens are quite amused by this turn of events and are sharing the petitions, asking others to sign them. Some are sharing hilarious reasons for not wanting Bezos back on earth.

I made a fake petition meme a week ago. Some genius made it into a real petition and now it’s making international news. Thank you to whoever made it. It makes me happy to know Jeff Bezos will see it. pic.twitter.com/OHXDUTI7a0 — aborteddreams (@aborteddreams) June 16, 2021

It’s bringing me joy that there’s a petition going around to stop Jeff bezos from coming back to earth when he goes to space. Jokes aside, Billionaires shouldn’t exist. — Amy Cowan (@AmyCowan20) June 20, 2021

my mom posted the don’t let jeff bezos back on earth petition to fb & said “please help if you can!” — plump, MD🌻 (@tryingonpants) June 18, 2021

The following are the best reasons I’ve seen for the Jeff Bezos petitions pic.twitter.com/SXapxnVbjI — El hombre. (@El_hombruh) June 18, 2021

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I wanted to do all my life,” said Bezos in the Instagram video. “It’s an adventure.” Memes erupted on social media after his announcement. He will take an 11-minute flight, about two weeks after he steps down as the CEO of Amazon.com inc.

This is not the only Jeff Bezos petition to make waves recently. Another petition asked Jeff Bezos to buy and eat Mona Liza gained a lot of traction.