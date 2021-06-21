scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news

Jeff Bezos is going to space and 59,000 people have signed a petition to stop him from returning

While the rocket will take flight on July 20, multiple petitions have already garnered thousands of signatures to restrict the billionaire from coming back to the planet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 4:02:41 pm
Jeff Bezos petition space, Jeff Bezos space, Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos petition, Jeff Bezos amazon, Jeff Bezos rocket, Jeff Bezos memes, Jeff Bezos billionaire, amazon ceo, trending news, viral news,At the time of writing, the most popular petition had 39,724 signatures and counting.

Days after billionaire Jeff Bezos announced he would be flying to space, multiple petitions have been launched to prevent the Amazon CEO’s return to Earth. Two of these petitions have collectively gathered over 56,000 signatures.

On June 7, Bezos said that he would be going to space with his brother Mark Bezos, when his space exploration company Blue Origin launches its first flight carrying humans. The rocket will take flight on July 20. However, multiple change.org petitions have already emerged and garnered thousands of signatures, in order to stop the billionaire from returning to the planet.

The most popular petition has more than 39,000 signatures and it’s just increasing by the minute. “Billionaires’ should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there,” said the description of the petition.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another petition that echoes the same sentiment has accumulated almost 20,000 signatures. The petitioner, in the description, linked Bezos to conspiracy theories, secret societies and comic villains, believing it as enough reason to prevent him from entering the planet. They theorised that Bezos was Lex Luthor, a fictional supervillain from the DC Comics universe. “He’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination… This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover,” said the description.

Jeff Bezos petition space, Jeff Bezos space, Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos petition, Jeff Bezos amazon, Jeff Bezos rocket, Jeff Bezos memes, Jeff Bezos billionaire, amazon ceo, trending news, viral news,

Needless to say, netizens are quite amused by this turn of events and are sharing the petitions, asking others to sign them. Some are sharing hilarious reasons for not wanting Bezos back on earth.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I wanted to do all my life,” said Bezos in the Instagram video. “It’s an adventure.” Memes erupted on social media after his announcement. He will take an 11-minute flight, about two weeks after he steps down as the CEO of Amazon.com inc.

This is not the only Jeff Bezos petition to make waves recently. Another petition asked Jeff Bezos to buy and eat Mona Liza gained a lot of traction.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement