Woman comes up with onion nail, prompts varied reactions online

3D press, French tips and gel nail polish are some of the most popular options in the world of nail art. However, a nail artist has set the internet abuzz with her eccentric manicure choice- onions.

Shared on an Instagram page called “Nadiya ilysm”, the video shows the nail artist using green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. The video has prompted a wide range of reactions online.

In the video, the artist places a spring onion on her nail and uses gel polish to secure it in place. With buffing and filing, the video then shows how the artist sculpts the onion perfectly into the shape of the nail.