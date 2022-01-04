One-year-old girl receives letter from Windsor Castle after dressing up as the Queen

The little girl's matching hat, a white wig and pearls around her neck resemble her to the Queen

A one-year-old girl, Jalayne Sutherland from Ohio, US, has grabbed royal attention after she dressed up as the Queen Elizabeth II for Halloween last year. Sutherland’s mother, Katelyn Sutherland, had sent her adorable pictures to the Queen. To her surprise, the Queen replied to her letter and greeted the little girl on Christmas, The Sun reported.

In the photographs shared by Katelyn on Facebook, the toddler resembles the Queen as she is dressed in a double-breasted overcoat. Her matching hat, a white wig and pearls around her neck add to the look. Two corgi dogs can also be seen accompanying her.

The lady in waiting penned the letter dated December 9 last year, based on the Queen’s instructions, as per Cosmpolitan.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed. Her Majesty thought it was kind of you to write to her, and the Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit,” the letter reads as per NewsChant.

Further, the letter also mentioned about the Royal Pets. “Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have,” the letter says.

Speaking about the photographs, the little girl’s mother said, as quoted by Technotrenz. “Our dogs are our daughter’s best friends, and that was the biggest inspiration for the outfit.”

“We wanted to do something that would allow them to all be involved at the same time. We adore the Royal Family and admire the Queen’s faith,” she adds.

Katelyn shared the photos on Facebook with the caption “Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis!! And of course Superman!!” Netizens lauded the little girl. “Omgoodness. If she’s not the cutest thing ever,” commented a user.