Man rescues ‘terrified’ skeleton and starts a hilarious thread of skeletals being part of the family!

Rescuing those in need may not be limited to only cats, dogs, stray animals and people in distress. One man just ‘rescued’ a ‘terrified’ skeleton decoration! With Halloween around the corner, there’s no dearth of spooky skeletal structures, and this one not only needed a home but also some love and attention. Late Night TV writer Jesse McLaren recently brought home the rescued soul and even documented ‘how well he settled in’. Now, his skeleton-welcoming post is going viral, and it has led to a hilarious thread with others sharing images of their skeleton decorations.

“He was so terrified when we brought him home 2 days ago, now he’s a member of the family❤️, ” McLaren wrote on Twitter sharing four images of it, initially scared, hiding under the table but later warming up to a pretzel. Of course, who wouldn’t, right?

He was so terrified when we brought him home 2 days ago, now he’s a member of the family❤️ pic.twitter.com/AaZpBQ2kP3 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 6, 2019

After the skeleton ‘became a part of his family’, the internet kind of played along. Some users quipped and replied in an empathising manner. “This is heartwarming. Thank you for choosing a rescue,” another joked, “So many people buy their skelemans from a disreputable breeder and it’s sad.”

But the best part of the thread is that his tweet inspired others to bring out their skeletal decoration early and incorporate some amusing situations. While one shared an image of a skeletal structure doing yoga, another shared a pair and joked “wait till they are all teenagers”.





In case you’re wondering why he actually got the skeletal structure home, it was for his ailing girlfriend.