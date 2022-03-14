scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
One in a million: Five legged lamb born in UK

The lamb might have to undergo surgeries in case the extra limb causes complications.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 14, 2022 3:59:09 pm
five legged lam, lamb with five legs born in Uk, odd deformities animals, Indian ExpressFive-legged lambs are extremely rare with only one in a million lambs being born like that.

On a farm in the UK’s Morpeth, a lamb was born with an extra leg that protruded from its left side. The owners of Whitehouse Farm, where the rare lamb was born, have been flooded with visitors who are eager to see the newborn who is yet to be named.

Heather Horgarthy, the farm’s owner, told Chronicle Live, “You could see it (the extra leg) as soon as it was born. It’s on the front left side so it’s just another leg that comes out of the shoulder.”

Animals born with such deformities develop medical complications and have to undergo operations. Horgarthy, who last saw a five-legged lamb named Quinto almost 10 years ago, told media that the animal continued to live a long and healthy life after its extra leg was surgically removed. Hoping that this lamb lives a normal life as well, Horgarthy said, “We think as long as it is going to live a normal life, we will just keep it. We’re just keeping an eye on this one at the minute, so it might have to have the leg removed.”

She also added that five-legged lambs are extremely rare with only one in a million lambs being born like that.

In January this year, a calf was born with three eyes in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon. The birth of a calf with three eyes prompted people to consider it as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, who is said to have “trinetra” or three eyes.

