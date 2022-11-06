Watch: One-eared dog Van Gogh has netizens impressed with his painting skills

Just 10 days ago, the chances of a one-eared dog named Van Gogh getting adopted were bleak. However, thanks to the power of social media, the seven-year-old boxer-pit bull mix has found much fame and is prompting adoption interest from around the world.

Van Gogh was named after the legendary Dutch painter, who had a severed ear just like the canine.

Van Gogh was recused from a dog fighting pit in Connecticut by Happily Furever After Rescue, an animal rescue organisation. Due to the fighting and abuse, his ear was wounded so badly that doctors had to cut it out.

The dog’s earless look did not make him the first choice during adoption drives. To increase his chances of finding a forever home, Jaclyn Gartner, the founder of Happily Furever After Rescue, prompted the dog to make some art. Gartner helped Van Gogh’s art-making process by putting paint on a canvas and covering it with a transparent plastic sheet. Gartner smeared some treats on the plastic covering such as peanut butter. As Van Gogh licked the treats, his tongue moved the paint and created colourful artwork.

Gartner held a sale and exhibition of Van Gogh’s works in the hope to raise funds for rescued animals and increase his chances of getting adopted. However, only two people showed up at this fundraiser.

Luckily, a positive news focussed portal named NowThis, which has several million followers across social media platforms, got to know about Van Gogh’s story and shared a video on his unique artistic skills. This video soon went viral and many people got interested in the dog.

Thanks to the viral video, about 30 artworks made by Van Gogh have been sold so far for about $30 each to support animal rescue efforts. In a Facebook post, Happily Furever After Rescue wrote that the one-eared dog is now receiving many adoption requests and will likely find his forever home soon.