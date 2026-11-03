Once dyslexic, Karl Bushby completes 28-year walk around the world

After 28 years, British adventurer Karl Bushby conquered a 31,000-mile journey on foot and finally walked his way home. The 57-year-old former British paratrooper returned to British soil on November 2, completing an extraordinary journey around the world that began in South America in 1998.
Hundreds of cheering supporters gathered at the city centre in Hull, northern England, before he completed the final stretch home. Embraced by his mother, Angela, outside her terraced house, Bushby was welcomed with a banner that read ‘Welcome Home Son’.
Speaking to CNN, Bushby said, “I’ve met 99.9999% of the very best of humanity. They say it takes a village, but in this case, it took the world to get me here today. Everything from the kindness of strangers, family sponsors, all the way up to nation states, who were willing to help me on this journey, kept me upright and moving forward.”
Watch the video
View this post on Instagram
Journey began from Chile
Bushby began his journey, known as the ‘Goliath Expedition’, in November 1998 in Punta Arenas, southern Chile. He set out with a tent, a couple of hundred dollars, and a cheap plastic camera. Bushby completed the journey without using any form of transport.
According to the BBC, the expedition involved challenging crossings, including the Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia, the dangerous Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia, and the Caspian Sea.
While a feature-length documentary chronicling his expedition is underway, Bushby is also preparing for a nationwide speaking tour across England in the coming weeks.
Bushby’s childhood struggles
Born on March 30, 1969, Bushby was born in Hull to Angela and Keith Bushby (now divorced). A victim of bullying, he was diagnosed with severe dyslexia at age 13. Describing those years as “hell”, Bushby found solace outdoors, spending his free time birdwatching.
Bushby served 11 years as a paratrooper in the British Army, a gruelling career that forged the physical endurance and mindset required for his subsequent 28-year global walking expedition.
He divorced his wife Angela in 1995 after five years of marriage, leaving him separated from his young son, Adam, who moved to Northern Ireland.
In a 2026 interview with The Guardian, he said that he had tried to convince himself that completing such an extraordinary adventure might make him more valuable to his son.