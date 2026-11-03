Once dyslexic, Karl Bushby completes 28-year walk around the world

After 28 years, British adventurer Karl Bushby conquered a 31,000-mile journey on foot and finally walked his way home. The 57-year-old former British paratrooper returned to British soil on November 2, completing an extraordinary journey around the world that began in South America in 1998.

Hundreds of cheering supporters gathered at the city centre in Hull, northern England, before he completed the final stretch home. Embraced by his mother, Angela, outside her terraced house, Bushby was welcomed with a banner that read ‘Welcome Home Son’.

Speaking to CNN, Bushby said, “I’ve met 99.9999% of the very best of humanity. They say it takes a village, but in this case, it took the world to get me here today. Everything from the kindness of strangers, family sponsors, all the way up to nation states, who were willing to help me on this journey, kept me upright and moving forward.”