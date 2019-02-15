On Valentine’s Day, here’s how people hilariously altered the ‘roses are red’ rhyme

As people around the globe celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14, social media was flooded with romantic messages and candid photos. But there was also a poem challenge on Twitter in which users had to alter the ‘Roses are Red, Violets are Blue’ rhyme in the most unusual way possible.
While environmentalists, initially began the challenge with #ValentineASpecies to promote various unique facts about animals and insects, it quickly gained momentum and went viral. From politicians to sports clubs, and even police, everyone came up with new poems inspired by the popular rhyme on the micro-blogging site.
From Mars to Trump, Twitterati wrote poems not just to profess their love but also to troll others.
Roses are Red
Mars is too
Goodbye, Oppy
We all love you.
— Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) February 15, 2019
Roses are red
Lilacs mean peace pic.twitter.com/iFQup9jNXT
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Until I am fed
I’m spying on you pic.twitter.com/FXMbIhg7WR
— Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) February 14, 2019
Roses are red 🌹
Our uniforms are blue 💙
Don’t speed on your date 🚗
Or we’re stopping you. 🚔
😁#SlowDownRomeo pic.twitter.com/b3bNGTtHzG
— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
The House is now blue
By November 2020
The Senate will be, too#ValentinesDay
— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) February 15, 2019
Roses are red
Violets are blue pic.twitter.com/SnB4kBVqSS
— =The Sonic Stadium= (@sonicstadium) February 14, 2019
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
We have the tools,
To rescue you.
Enjoy your #ValentinesDay, keep the keys handy and remember to blow out your candles before going to sleep. pic.twitter.com/rCCZdvvZuF
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 14, 2019
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
We’re all gonna die alone,
Yes, even you.
— Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 15, 2019
Roses are red
Violets are blue
I love Oreos
But not as much as I love you#HappyValentines
— Trevor ValenStines (@Trevor_Stines) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
Bud Lights are blue
Meet us at the fridge
It’s a date for two
— Bud Light (@budlight) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
violets are blue
brush the snow off your car
so you have a clear view#HappyValentinesDay! ♥ pic.twitter.com/8ncWnctKxC
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Singular *they* is older
Than singular *you*
— Dennis Baron (@DrGrammar) February 14, 2019
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
It’s not easy bein’ green,
But it’s a little easier because I know you!
Happy #ValentinesDay! 💚 pic.twitter.com/gzhJCZk2EN
— Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
Violets are lovely
The fastest way to anyone’s heart
Is a left lateral thoracotomy #medicalvalentine
— Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) February 14, 2019
Roses are red,
But that’s not quite true,
They absorb every wavelength of the visible portion of the electromagnetic spectrum,
*Except* for that hue.
— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
Violets are blue
My mum announced she’s not coming to my wedding because I was upset she didn’t send a condolence text when my nan died last week, I thought she’d be happy since they didn’t get on & she stopped me seeing my grandparents for 13 years
Well, you do you
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) February 14, 2019
roses are red,
blue monkeys AREN’T blue!
but this guy’s not fussin,
and neither should you 😎💙#ValentineASpecies pic.twitter.com/i8wvdP8RTC
— Dr. Nic Thompson (@NicoleAlineSci) February 14, 2019
Roses are red
Ichthyosaurs are long dead
They’re not dinosaurs
Just another cool fossil instead! #ValentineASpecies pic.twitter.com/x8PlZcfVbp
— Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) February 14, 2019
Rose are red
You light up a room
River otters sexually communicate
By secreting a zesty perfume#ValentineASpecies pic.twitter.com/3rn0QwVHYE
— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) February 13, 2019