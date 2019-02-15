Toggle Menu
On Valentine’s Day, here’s how people hilariously altered the ‘roses are red’ rhymehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/on-valentines-day-here-how-people-were-changing-the-roses-are-red-poem-5585967/

On Valentine’s Day, here’s how people hilariously altered the ‘roses are red’ rhyme

From politicians to sports clubs, and even cops, everyone came up with new version inspired by the popular rhyme to create something hilarious on the micro-blogging site.

happy valentines day, valentines day wishes, valentines day quotes, valentines day poem, roses are red poem, roses are red poem challenhe, viral news,
Of course, people wrote poems for US President Donald Trump too.

As people around the globe celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14, social media was flooded with romantic messages and candid photos. But there was also a poem challenge on Twitter in which users had to alter the ‘Roses are Red, Violets are Blue’ rhyme in the most unusual way possible.

While environmentalists, initially began the challenge with #ValentineASpecies to promote various unique facts about animals and insects, it quickly gained momentum and went viral. From politicians to sports clubs, and even police, everyone came up with new poems inspired by the popular rhyme on the micro-blogging site.

From Mars to Trump, Twitterati wrote poems not just to profess their love but also to troll others.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: 'Dancing' stray dog steals the show at Mexican wedding parade
2 People can't get enough of Imam Mohamad Tawhidi's Twitter crush on Raveena Tandon
3 Watch: Nursing technician's soulful rendition of 'Amazing Grace' for a patient goes viral