On Valentine’s Day, here’s how people hilariously altered the ‘roses are red’ rhyme

As people around the globe celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 14, social media was flooded with romantic messages and candid photos. But there was also a poem challenge on Twitter in which users had to alter the ‘Roses are Red, Violets are Blue’ rhyme in the most unusual way possible.

Advertising

While environmentalists, initially began the challenge with #ValentineASpecies to promote various unique facts about animals and insects, it quickly gained momentum and went viral. From politicians to sports clubs, and even police, everyone came up with new poems inspired by the popular rhyme on the micro-blogging site.

From Mars to Trump, Twitterati wrote poems not just to profess their love but also to troll others.

Roses are Red

Mars is too

Goodbye, Oppy

We all love you. — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) February 15, 2019

Roses are red

Lilacs mean peace pic.twitter.com/iFQup9jNXT — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Until I am fed

I’m spying on you pic.twitter.com/FXMbIhg7WR — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) February 14, 2019

Roses are red 🌹

Our uniforms are blue 💙

Don’t speed on your date 🚗

Or we’re stopping you. 🚔 😁#SlowDownRomeo pic.twitter.com/b3bNGTtHzG — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

The House is now blue

By November 2020

The Senate will be, too#ValentinesDay — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) February 15, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are blue pic.twitter.com/SnB4kBVqSS — =The Sonic Stadium= (@sonicstadium) February 14, 2019

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

We have the tools,

To rescue you. Enjoy your #ValentinesDay, keep the keys handy and remember to blow out your candles before going to sleep. pic.twitter.com/rCCZdvvZuF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 14, 2019

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

We’re all gonna die alone,

Yes, even you. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 15, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are blue

I love Oreos

But not as much as I love you#HappyValentines — Trevor ValenStines (@Trevor_Stines) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Bud Lights are blue

Meet us at the fridge

It’s a date for two — Bud Light (@budlight) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

violets are blue

brush the snow off your car

so you have a clear view#HappyValentinesDay! ♥ pic.twitter.com/8ncWnctKxC — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Singular *they* is older

Than singular *you* — Dennis Baron (@DrGrammar) February 14, 2019

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

It’s not easy bein’ green,

But it’s a little easier because I know you! Happy #ValentinesDay! 💚 pic.twitter.com/gzhJCZk2EN — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are lovely

The fastest way to anyone’s heart

Is a left lateral thoracotomy #medicalvalentine — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) February 14, 2019

Roses are red,

But that’s not quite true,

They absorb every wavelength of the visible portion of the electromagnetic spectrum,

*Except* for that hue. — Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are blue

My mum announced she’s not coming to my wedding because I was upset she didn’t send a condolence text when my nan died last week, I thought she’d be happy since they didn’t get on & she stopped me seeing my grandparents for 13 years

Well, you do you — Holly Brockwell (@holly) February 14, 2019

roses are red,

blue monkeys AREN’T blue!

but this guy’s not fussin,

and neither should you 😎💙#ValentineASpecies pic.twitter.com/i8wvdP8RTC — Dr. Nic Thompson (@NicoleAlineSci) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Ichthyosaurs are long dead

They’re not dinosaurs

Just another cool fossil instead! #ValentineASpecies pic.twitter.com/x8PlZcfVbp — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) February 14, 2019