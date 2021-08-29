On their 59th anniversary, California couple recreates wedding photoshoot

To celebrate 59 years of togetherness, a couple in California tried to recreate their wedding day, with the bride dressing up in her original wedding gown. Pictures of Karen and Gary Ryan, both 79, left netizens mesmerised after they went viral on social media.

“Yesterday, Karen and Gary Ryan, my grandparents, had their 59th Wedding Anniversary! After this last year, they both had some health issues so this anniversary is extra special to all of us. We are so thankful they got to relive their wedding day all over again! We got to partially show them what our typical wedding days look like in the year 2021 vs when they got married in 1962,” wrote Nikki Ryan posting the couple’s pictures on her Instagram handle.

Recalling the wedding that took place in July of 1962 at Pocatello, Idaho, the couple went back down the memory lane to recall their special day. “It was a very simple wedding. We walked down the aisle, exchanged vows, and then went to our church’s basement for the reception,” Karen told Good Morning America.

It all began when the family discovered Karen’s wedding gown in storage at their home in Handford, California. However, when Karen managed to perfectly fit in her dress, the family decided to do more.

According to the news website, the couple’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter, who both run their wedding photography business, came up with the idea of the wedding photoshoot. “I was really excited, but I just I couldn’t believe what was happening,” Karen said.

Keen to go ahead with the idea — the couple wanted to re-live the special moments especially after the heart trouble Gary has been suffering from — the family rented a white tux to match the one that Gary had worn in 1962 and spent the day clicking pictures and recreating the moment from their original wedding day. “It was really emotional,” Gary told the news website, adding: “She still looks pretty hot.”

“Just looking at the two photos, like that was them 60 years ago, and this is them now and they’re still just as in love. They just have so much fun together, always laughing, and they are such a solid team,” granddaughter McCall told the website.