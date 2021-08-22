scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Watch: On the first day of school, coyote walks into Los Angeles classroom

While the animal did not harm anyone and was safely removed, wildlife expert Jennifer Brent said that its best to back off if confronted with a coyote or any wild animal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 22, 2021 9:59:07 pm
Coyote interrupts students first day of school Northridge campus LA California viral video, Coyote twitter reaction, indian express, indian express newsThe incident triggered a discussion over climate change on social media.

Students at a school in Los Angeles were in for a surprise when they were visited by a special guest on their first day of class.

As teachers waited for the children in the halls of the school at 7.30 am, a coyote walked into the eighth-grade classroom. In a video of the incident, which was shared on social media and went viral thereafter, the animal is seen cooped up in the corner of the room.

While the animal did not harm anyone and was safely removed, wildlife expert Jennifer Brent, in an interview with ABC7 News, said that it is best to back off if confronted with a coyote or any wild animal.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png


“Don’t feed it, don’t try to pet it,” she told the news website. “These are all things that are detrimental to the coyote and detrimental to you. You want the coyote to get away from you, get away from people.”

Brent also added that extreme drought due to climate change is causing animals like coyotes to flee their natural habitat and wander around neighbourhoods looking for food and water. “The animals are suffering. The people are suffering,” Brent told the news website.

The incident triggered a discussion over climate change on social media. Some also commented on the wild animal looking scared in the video.

