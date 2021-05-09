‘Om Namah Shivay’: Israelis show solidarity with India amid raging Covid wave

"Thank you, Israel 🇮🇱💗 This is a beautiful gesture 🥺. Good to see Israel is covid free," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

As India continues to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries have come forward to show solidarity and offer help. Amid the aid and wishes pouring in from around the world, a video of people in Israel chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ for the well-being of the country has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Pawan K Pal, an Indian diplomat in Israel, on his Instagram page, along with a caption that read, “When whole Israel unites to give you a ray of hope.” In the clip, which has now garnered over one lakh views, hundreds of people are seen sitting at Habima Square in Tel Aviv and chanting the mantra.

Earlier, Israel extended support to India and is expected to send life-saving equipment such as oxygen generators and respirators to help fight the pandemic.