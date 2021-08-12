‘My mom is faster than yours’: Olympic star Allyson Felix’s picture with daughter goes viral

American sprinter Allyson Felix made history on Saturday after she bagged a gold medal in the 4×400-metre relay to become the most decorated US track athlete in Olympic history. With her win, the 35-year-old increased her Olympic medal count to 11, breaking Carl Lewis’ record of 10.

As the country celebrated Felix’s win, an adorable picture of the athlete with her daughter wearing a t-shirt with the tagline ‘My mom is faster than your mom’ has gone viral on social media. The photograph features a smiling Felix holding the hand of 2-year-old Camryn, who was clearly acing her outfit.

See the picture here:

“Gold medal Olympian Allyson Felix and her daughter. Can’t love this enough,” wrote American activist and writer Amy Siskind while sharing the picture that instantly went viral on social media.

However, for the most decorated track and field Olympian, pregnancy didn’t come easy. According to an NBC report, Felix survived a life-threatening pregnancy. She underwent an emergency C-section at 32 weeks after she was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia. Her daughter weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces when she was born and spent her first weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral, leaving netizens emotional. While many commented on the beautiful bond shared between the mother and daughter, others praised the athlete for her exceptional performance in the track events.