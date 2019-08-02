Photos of teen reading constitution to Russian riot police are breaking the internet

As the Russian government cracked down on protestors calling for free and fair elections, photos of a teenage girl have taken the internet by storm for her unique form of protest. Sitting on the ground cross-legged in front of Moscow’s notoriously brutal riot police, she read the Russian constitution aloud. The photos of her have become a powerful symbol of the protest.

The young girl identified as Olga Misik was photographed by many sitting in front of the police.

Photographer Alexei Abanin captured her protest after the police, dressed in combat gear and armed with batons, stopped the protesters’ march in the centre of the Russian capital.

“She’s just one tired girl against the police,” Abanin told Press Association. “And the fact that she is young, and sitting in a bulletproof vest with the constitution, adds emotions. This picture looks like a metaphor.”

Это Оля. Ей нет 18 лет. Её оставляют в ОВД до понедельника pic.twitter.com/3aN2OTuMEp — Алексей Абанин (@aban_in) July 27, 2019

The peaceful protests were against the banning of several leading opposition politicians from running in September’s Moscow City Duma elections. However, the protests turned violent after several protestors were beaten and left bloodied by the riot police.

As the photos of Misik reading the constitution went viral, her photos shared by millions of people worldwide. Many said they were reminded of the iconic photo from the Tiananmen Square protests in China in which a man blocked a tank. The photos are being used by the opposition parties in Russia to rally support.

Yesterday, 17-year-old Olga Misik defied Putin’s riot squad by reading the constitution aloud (the Russian constitution guarantees the right to peaceful political assembly). Later she was detained and beaten. Her courage got me thinking about how awesome women are. pic.twitter.com/N0RaicZKQU — 💧 Michael Frost (@michaelfrost6) August 2, 2019

Olga Misik.

Bomb and bayonet battling against book#strength_lies_within_pages pic.twitter.com/HxPHqLFv4R — Roy Dibya Dipankar (@roy_kolk) August 2, 2019

For every person who doesn’t vote. Look at what people have to do when they can’t vote or their vote doesn’t matter. It’s your duty to vote for those who can’t. https://t.co/T85mPN2OIU — Daniel Stewart (@dnstewart67) August 1, 2019

Russian teenager Olga Misik reading the Russian constitution while being surrounded by armed Russian riot police is one of the most powerful images of bravery against injustice and oppression I have seen.

Reminds me of the Tiananmen Square Tank Man. pic.twitter.com/nO6T15SJFH — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 1, 2019

Olga Misik. Alaa Salah. Greta Thunberg.

This is what badass looks like.

This is what the future looks like. pic.twitter.com/lbbor7Lq4q — Moana Genevey (@moanagenevey) August 1, 2019

A lone girl reading the Russian Constitution in front of an oppressive oligarch regime. She’s Olga Misik, and she’s just 17. pic.twitter.com/4GmY1xiDBR — Archit Bisht (@archit_bisht) August 1, 2019

‘Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear’

Mark_Twain https://t.co/xVccfe6YH5 — Zeeshan (@ZeeshanTManhas) August 1, 2019

I love brave girls. The newest one, #olgamisik, read the Russian constitution out loud to soldiers, who’d been violently beating back protesters. She wanted to remind them that public protest in her country is legal. @GretaThunberg @Malala pic.twitter.com/XjWYg0qe5c — Deborah Copaken (@dcopaken) August 1, 2019

‘I just wanted to remind them that we are here with peaceful purposes and without weapons – but they are not’ – Olga Misik pic.twitter.com/oXVCyhqYXr — Edwin (@tweetincambs) August 1, 2019

“I just wanted to remind them that we are here with peaceful purposes and without weapons, but they are not,” Misik told the Riga-based Meduza website.

Article 31 of the Russian constitution, it guarantees the right to peaceful political assembly, which is why Russian opposition protesters often like to wave copies of the constitution at the police.

“Injustice always concerns everyone,” Misik said. “Today the Moscow City Duma, tomorrow the governor of the region, a week later the head of the Resurrection District. It is only a matter of time. It is foolish to think that this is a rally only for free elections or the admission of candidates. This is a rally in defence of elementary constitutional rights that would not be questioned in a democratic state,” she added.

According to local reports, Misik’s father is a Putin supporter himself and even though she was initially allowed to walk away from the protests, she was later arrested on her way to the subway.

– Страшнее малолетки ругающейся матом, может быть только малолетка ругающаяся матом с Конституцией в руках. Иначе бы ее так не принимали! Нену@хули? pic.twitter.com/OFWUlwcVuD — Чёткий ТАСС (@ChetkiyTASS) July 31, 2019

“They did not introduce themselves, did not explain the reason and grounds for detention,” she explained. “There was not a rally or a crowd of people in this place. They grabbed my arms and legs and dragged me down the street and through the underpass … I screamed that they were hurting me, but they told me that they knew better.”

She is one among the 1000 protestors who were arrested. She was released the next day from detention, but will have to appear in court later to as police charged her with attending a public event that was held without filing a notice.