Wednesday, November 25, 2020
People share Trump’s joke about a turkey ‘refusing to concede’ an election to mock him

A 2018 video of Donald Trump joking about a turkey refusing to concede an election is doing the rounds of social media, with many commenting on how the US president would go on to do the same. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 25, 2020 11:31:28 am
donald trump, turkey pardon, trump 2018 turkey refused to concede, trump jokes turkey refuse to concede, 2018 turkey pardon video, viral news, funny news, indian express“Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots,” the president joked, inviting laughter from gathered guests.

As Thanksgiving nears, a 2018 video of Donald Trump joking about a turkey refusing to concede an election is doing the rounds of social media, with many commenting on how the US president would go on to do the same.

The clip of Trump pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving in 2018 features the US president talking about how the White House website hosted a ‘fair election’. However, Trump claimed that a turkey named Carrots didn’t like the results about which bird should be pardoned.

“Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots,” the president joked to laughter from the assembled guests.

“We’ve come to a conclusion: Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the results did not change. Too bad for Carrots,” Trump said and then pardoned both birds.

Here the clip (watch from 1:50)

Since the 1940s, it’s been a tradition for the president to “pardon” a live turkey marked for the family’s Thanksgiving dinner. The lucky bird is permitted to “retire” to a new home in Virginia Tech’s Gobblers Rest. Trump pardoned this year’s candidates “Corn” and “Cob” at the White House on Tuesday.

On social media, many are commenting on how a year later it would be Trump who would be refusing to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden. Many have shared the clip to make comments on the US president.

Since losing the election, Trump has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, making claims that votes for him were purposely discarded and that counting mail-in ballots weren’t properly monitored.

