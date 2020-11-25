People share Trump’s joke about a turkey ‘refusing to concede’ an election to mock him

“Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots,” the president joked, inviting laughter from gathered guests.

As Thanksgiving nears, a 2018 video of Donald Trump joking about a turkey refusing to concede an election is doing the rounds of social media, with many commenting on how the US president would go on to do the same.

The clip of Trump pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving in 2018 features the US president talking about how the White House website hosted a ‘fair election’. However, Trump claimed that a turkey named Carrots didn’t like the results about which bird should be pardoned.

“Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots,” the president joked to laughter from the assembled guests.

“We’ve come to a conclusion: Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the results did not change. Too bad for Carrots,” Trump said and then pardoned both birds.

Here the clip (watch from 1:50)

Since the 1940s, it’s been a tradition for the president to “pardon” a live turkey marked for the family’s Thanksgiving dinner. The lucky bird is permitted to “retire” to a new home in Virginia Tech’s Gobblers Rest. Trump pardoned this year’s candidates “Corn” and “Cob” at the White House on Tuesday.

On social media, many are commenting on how a year later it would be Trump who would be refusing to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden. Many have shared the clip to make comments on the US president.

Those who do not learn from the history of a turkey refusing to concede an election are doomed to repeat Carrot’s mistake. 🦃#HistoryRepeatsItself_SAD https://t.co/1BnkXKamVo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

How is there always something that proves his hypocrisy? How? https://t.co/aXxYO7wKVV — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) November 23, 2020

2020 being orchestrated as a revenge plot by Carrot the turkey is frankly the only sensible explanation for the last 11 months https://t.co/E2GjSqaaiS — creedthoughts.gov.www/creedthoughts (@Bernaize96) November 23, 2020

STOP THIS IM SCREAMING https://t.co/Ec7DYzTXpK — daddy devito (@bittertitty) November 23, 2020

“I’d say it’s the epitaph of the Trump presidency, ‘It’s too bad for Carrots’” 😂😂 I’ll never tire of the pure joy this story brings to @JohnBerman — kayla 💕 (@aokayla2) November 24, 2020

– Carrots = Orange

– Did not concede

– Asked for a recount

– The results did not change This was a prophetic message 😂 — Timon (@Aellynd) November 23, 2020

Since losing the election, Trump has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, making claims that votes for him were purposely discarded and that counting mail-in ballots weren’t properly monitored.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd