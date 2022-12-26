Old video of Satya Nadella giving MS Excel demo as manager surprises netizens

An old video of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, globally acclaimed for his computing skills, has instigated internet users. The video from 1993 shows the Indian-American illustrating a Microsoft Excel demo and netizens are in awe over the way he climbed up the ladder in a career spanning three decades.

The video shared by Twitter user Brandon Arvanaghi shows Nadella sitting in front of a PC and explaining about MS Excel. According to the clip, Nadella was the Technical Marketing Manager of Microsoft back then. He says, “As you can see, the most important architectural requirement for this piece is to be able to integrate data which exists on a host or a main.” He also attends calls and answers queries.

The clip is from DevCast, a show on which people meet to discuss technology topics, and was captured in December 1993. “Satya Nadella, Technical Marketing Manager, Microsoft Call in questions now Today, he’s the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win,” tweeted Arvanaghi.

Today, he’s the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win. pic.twitter.com/SBMhuT0Awz — Brandon Arvanaghi 🐱 (@arvanaghi) December 22, 2022

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has amassed more than 378,400 views. Netizens were stunned to watch the video and got deeply inspired. A user commented, “This is so endearing.” Another user wrote, “Too cool! The glimpse into how Nadella started is inspiring.” A third user commented, “One of the greatest CEOs of our time!”

Hyderabad-born Nadella became the CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. In June last year, he was also named the tech giant’s Chairman and in October this year he received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Last year, an old clip from David Letterman’s show in 1995 – in which the business magnate Bill Gates is seen getting mocked for backing the internet – was shared by Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Members of the audience were heard laughing out loud when Gates explained the nuances of the internet. Letterman was heard asking Bill Gates, “…what about this internet thing, do you know anything about that?” The show’s host appeared to be unable to wrap his head around the idea that a baseball game could be heard or watched on a computer.