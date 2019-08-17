Toggle Menu
Old Pizza Hut advertisement featuring Mikhail Gorbachev resurfaces, leaves netizens in splits

The advertisement feature Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of USSR before its collapse in 1991 along with his granddaughter Anastasia enjoying a slice of Pizza.

According to various reports, Gorbachev agreed to do the commercial in an attempt to fund a research institution that bears his name.

A pizza hut advertisement filmed almost six years after the fall of the Soviet Union is making rounds on the internet—only because of a special appearance.

In the advertisement, Gorbachev and his granddaughter are seen walking into a restaurant. When his fellow diners spot him, a debate sparks on whether Gorbachev should be praised or despised for his involvement in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

When an old diner says he brought economic confusion, a young man says he got freedom. The argument escalates until an elderly woman cuts them off and says: “Because of him, we have many things…like Pizza Hut”. Everybody agrees to the woman, ending the debate and cheer on Gorbachev shouting ““Hail to Gorbachev”.

Keeping in mind the collapse of the Soviet Union, many took to Twitter to react to the old advertisement. Here’s a look at the reactions:

According to various reports, Gorbachev agreed to do the commercial in an attempt to fund a research institution that bears his name. Gorbachev was rumoured to have been paid $1 million for the commercial. Also, the advertisement did not air in Russia as Gorbachev was extremely unpopular in the country.

