Watch: Old man saved from drowning as his car gets trapped in flooded road

After making landfall, Hurricane Ian is causing major disruption in Florida. Videos documenting the damage caused by the category four hurricane are being widely circulated online.

As people are struggling to protect themselves during the natural calamity, heartwarming videos of community support are also emerging. One such video from Florida, in which an elderly man is rescued from his sinking car is winning hearts online.

The now-viral video shows a group of men helping an elderly man get out of his car which is trapped in the middle of a flooded road. After getting the man out of his car, two people carry him to safety as they walk through the waist-deep water. It appears that the old man would have drowned in his car, had there been a delay in getting help. This video was reportedly taken in the Bonita Springs neighbourhood of Naples, a city in Florida.

The video of the heartwarming rescue was shared online by a popular Twitter account named GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) on Thursday. It has so far gathered over two lakh views.

This group spotted an elderly man who was stuck in his car in Naples. “He maybe had 10 more minutes before the car was submerged,” (🎥:Lemigavra) pic.twitter.com/jC8QyyLaAR — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 29, 2022

No one stopped to ask their political affiliation, belief system or anything else. They just stopped and helped because we are all in this together. — BigB41 (@BigBiester41) September 29, 2022

I suspect there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of these types of goodnews stories resulting from this storm that will go unreported. Good for these guys being decent human beings. — Revenge (@RevengeJr2) September 29, 2022

Hopefully everyone is ok, but this is why all should have evacuated when warned. They’re risking more lives than their own. — A (@ResearchPlans) September 29, 2022

Love this. Thank you. I hope he’s doing ok. Thank you to all these anonymous heros who out themselves at risk to help him. — Randy Lange 🇺🇸🙏👊 (@lange_randy) September 29, 2022

Why is he out driving around when for days now there have been warnings about this storm — Shallyn Blair (@Kittykatshally1) September 30, 2022

Way to step up & be heroes to this man, in a moment of dire consequences. Damn good on ya fellas 🖤👏 — Seybold (@AustinSeybold1) September 30, 2022

How is that guys cowboy hat staying on his head — Milo Mann (@mann_milo) September 29, 2022

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “No one stopped to ask their political affiliation, belief system or anything else. They just stopped and helped because we are all in this together.”

Another person remarked, “Humanity at its best!! And cowboy kept his hat on the entire time!! 😂Way to go boys. Y’all are awesome!”.