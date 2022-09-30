scorecardresearch
Watch: Old man saved from drowning as his car gets trapped in flooded road

Hurricane Ian is believed to be one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S.

Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Ian rescue video, Old man saved from drowning as his car gets tapped flood, viral rescue video, old man saved from sinking car Naples Florida, indian expressHurricane Ian knocked out electricity to 2.5 million Florida homes and businesses.

After making landfall, Hurricane Ian is causing major disruption in Florida. Videos documenting the damage caused by the category four hurricane are being widely circulated online.

As people are struggling to protect themselves during the natural calamity, heartwarming videos of community support are also emerging. One such video from Florida, in which an elderly man is rescued from his sinking car is winning hearts online.

The now-viral video shows a group of men helping an elderly man get out of his car which is trapped in the middle of a flooded road. After getting the man out of his car, two people carry him to safety as they walk through the waist-deep water. It appears that the old man would have drowned in his car, had there been a delay in getting help. This video was reportedly taken in the Bonita Springs neighbourhood of Naples, a city in Florida.

The video of the heartwarming rescue was shared online by a popular Twitter account named GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) on Thursday. It has so far gathered over two lakh views.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “No one stopped to ask their political affiliation, belief system or anything else. They just stopped and helped because we are all in this together.”

Another person remarked, “Humanity at its best!! And cowboy kept his hat on the entire time!! 😂Way to go boys. Y’all are awesome!”.

