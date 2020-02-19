Viral video: Man with Alzheimer’s sings ‘Somewhere over the rainbow’ with granddaughter

The video shows the grandfather attempting to sing along with Autumn The video shows the grandfather attempting to sing along with Autumn

A video of a man singing the song Somewhere over the rainbow with his granddaughter has gone viral.

The video shows the Autumn and her grandfather Sonny singing the hit song from the 1939 film The The Wizard of Oz.

As Autumn sings in tune, her grandfather attempts to sing along with her. The video was shared by the Alzheimer’s Society on their Facebook Page and has so far garnered over 3000 likes and over 300 comments.

According to the post, Autumn makes it a point to sing to her grandfather whom she calls “pawpaw” several times a week and two of them share a special bond. The 15-year-old, who is a singer, has also shared the video on her Facebook page.

Watch the video here:

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Composed by Harold Arlen with its lyrics written by E.Y. Harburg, the song was originally sung by actress Judy Garland for her role as Dorothy Gale in the movie. The song has also won the Academy Award for the Best Original Song in 1939.

