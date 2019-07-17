‘Okay, this is insane’: Netizens compare FaceApp old filter pictures with parents

If you are wondering why people are posting pictures of their older self on social media, then you are yet to try the FaceApp that seems to have taken over the Internet. Launched in 2017, the app built by Russian developers has yet again got its users hooked, who can now see how they will look like once old.

The app also allows its users to upload pictures and use various other filters that put a smile on a person’s face, making them look younger, or even show them what they might look like if they were of the opposite gender. However, some netizens, who tried the app, have expressed shock after the images of their older self have an uncanny resemblance to their parents.

Taking to Twitter, many have posted pictures of their older self, achieved via the app, along with their parents. Here, take a look:

Happy 62nd birthday to my dad! Here’s a picture of him at 61 and me probably at 61. He’s on the left #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/kJ37rAxiw5 — Jesse Powell (@jessedpowell) July 16, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 This #FaceApp thing is scary! Already plenty of evidence I’m turning into my dad, but this is DEFINITIVE PROOF! #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/3xjyfO6VRb — Pat Hyland (@hylandwx) July 16, 2019

Me & my dad v me via FaceApp 😯

.#Likefatherlikeson pic.twitter.com/EgMQMl4HJw — Damian Wawrzyniak (@ChefConsultant) July 16, 2019

Oh Ha. Ha. #FaceApp my 24 year old son did this tonight! He said,”Dad, I look like you.” Thanks Steve! pic.twitter.com/M3Y8eaOSEL — David P Perlmutter – Author At The Movies 🎥🎬 (@davepperlmutter) July 16, 2019