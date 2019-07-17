Toggle Menu
‘Okay, this is insane’: Netizens compare FaceApp old filter pictures with parents

The app also allows its users to upload pictures and use various other filters that put a smile on a person's face, making them look younger, or even show them what they might look like if they were of the opposite gender.

Taking to Twitter, many have posted pictures of their older self, achieved via the app, along with their parents.

If you are wondering why people are posting pictures of their older self on social media, then you are yet to try the FaceApp that seems to have taken over the Internet. Launched in 2017, the app built by Russian developers has yet again got its users hooked, who can now see how they will look like once old.

However, some netizens, who tried the app, have expressed shock after the images of their older self have an uncanny resemblance to their parents.

Taking to Twitter, many have posted pictures of their older self, achieved via the app, along with their parents. Here, take a look:

