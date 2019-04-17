Watch: Oil rig workers rescue dog swimming 220 kms away from Thailand coast

Workers of an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand were left shocked to find a dog swimming nearly 220 km off the coast. The exhausted dog was rescued by the workers by putting a rope around his neck and tugging him on the platform. However, it is not clear as to how the dog swam this far. The dog has been nicknamed Boonrod by his rescuers, which translates to “survivor” in Thai.

Rig worker Vitisak Payalaw, an offshore planner with Chevron, told CNN that after spotting the dog, the rescuers held out the pole to the canine but due to the waves, he was not able to climb up and slipped repeatedly. “I thought that if we didn’t move quickly, I would not be able to help him,” Payalaw told the news website. “If he lost his grip, it would be very difficult to help him,” he added.

Once on board, the dog was cleaned and given some fresh water and an electrolyte drink. “He looked extremely exhausted and ran out of energy. He didn’t move much,” Payalaw told CNN. “He was shaking and he couldn’t stand, he had to sit all the time.” Payalaw later shared a post giving details of the rescue and Boonrod.

After the rescue, the dog was taken to the animal protection group Watchdog Thailand and declared in good shape. However, if he remains unclaimed, Payalaw would take it to his home in northeast Thailand, the Time reported.